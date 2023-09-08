Digital Realty to Expand in Rome With New Data Center



Digital Realty, the provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data centre, colocation, and interconnection solutions, announced its plans on Thursday to expand its presence in Italy with the development of a new data centre in Rome. This expansion follows the acquisition and pre-development planning of land in Rome.

Mediterranean Dominance

With existing hubs in Athens, Marseille, and Zagreb, and upcoming ones in Barcelona, Crete, and Tel Aviv, Digital Realty aims to fortify its position as the primary provider of digital infrastructure in the Mediterranean region.

Mediterranean Gateway

"Situated in the middle of three continents, the Mediterranean has become the gateway between Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, and is attracting major intercontinental and regional subsea cable systems, creating one of the most important interconnection and digital traffic exchange areas in the world," said Digital Realty.

Location

According to the statement, Rome is the European Union's third-largest city in terms of population. Its strategic location, complementing Milan, positions the city as a crucial global connectivity hub. Rome's location at the crossroads of continents enhances Italy's national and international network infrastructure resilience.

Shared Vision

Digital Realty stated that it shares a vision with Rome's Internet Exchange, NAMEX, to transform Rome into a prominent global interconnection hub, supported by Digital Realty's expertise in carrier-neutral connectivity hubs.

Tier Four Facility

The first data centre (ROM1) in Rome will be a tier four facility, emphasizing its reliability and robustness. Construction is set to commence in Q4 2023. Digital Realty also mentioned that the 22-hectare site, strategically situated near the coast, provides an ideal location for future subsea cable landings, ensuring seamless interconnections.

Digital Realty stated that the development of the first data centre in Rome aligns with its strategy to expand its global data centre platform, PlatformDIGITAL, empowering customers to deploy critical infrastructure.

Local Empowerment

Digital Realty Italy noted that the carrier-neutral facility in Rome will facilitate digital transformation for local enterprises and global clients, offering extensive connectivity options, including both terrestrial and subsea cable networks.