Digital Realty to Expand in Rome With New Data Center

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Digital Realty announced plans to expand its presence in Italy with the development of a new data center in Rome. This expansion into Rome enhances Digital Realty's ability to meet the growing customer demand in the Mediterranean region.

Highlights

  • Digital Realty solidifies its role as a primary digital infrastructure provider in the Mediterranean.
  • Facility will be a tier 4, which is the highest level of certification for data center reliability and availability.
  • Strategic Rome location enhances Italy's national and international network infrastructure resilience.

Follow Us

Digital Realty to Expand in Rome With New Data Center
Digital Realty, the provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data centre, colocation, and interconnection solutions, announced its plans on Thursday to expand its presence in Italy with the development of a new data centre in Rome. This expansion follows the acquisition and pre-development planning of land in Rome.

Also Read: TPG Acquires 80 Percent Stake in Digital Realty’s Northern Virginia Data Centers




Mediterranean Dominance

With existing hubs in Athens, Marseille, and Zagreb, and upcoming ones in Barcelona, Crete, and Tel Aviv, Digital Realty aims to fortify its position as the primary provider of digital infrastructure in the Mediterranean region.

Mediterranean Gateway

"Situated in the middle of three continents, the Mediterranean has become the gateway between Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, and is attracting major intercontinental and regional subsea cable systems, creating one of the most important interconnection and digital traffic exchange areas in the world," said Digital Realty.

Also Read: V.tal Invests BRL 250 Million in New Edge Datacenter in Porto Alegre, Brazil

Location

According to the statement, Rome is the European Union's third-largest city in terms of population. Its strategic location, complementing Milan, positions the city as a crucial global connectivity hub. Rome's location at the crossroads of continents enhances Italy's national and international network infrastructure resilience.

Shared Vision

Digital Realty stated that it shares a vision with Rome's Internet Exchange, NAMEX, to transform Rome into a prominent global interconnection hub, supported by Digital Realty's expertise in carrier-neutral connectivity hubs.

Tier Four Facility

The first data centre (ROM1) in Rome will be a tier four facility, emphasizing its reliability and robustness. Construction is set to commence in Q4 2023. Digital Realty also mentioned that the 22-hectare site, strategically situated near the coast, provides an ideal location for future subsea cable landings, ensuring seamless interconnections.

Digital Realty stated that the development of the first data centre in Rome aligns with its strategy to expand its global data centre platform, PlatformDIGITAL, empowering customers to deploy critical infrastructure.

Also Read: Sparkle Activates BlueMed Submarine Cable Linking Palermo With Genoa to Milan

Local Empowerment

Digital Realty Italy noted that the carrier-neutral facility in Rome will facilitate digital transformation for local enterprises and global clients, offering extensive connectivity options, including both terrestrial and subsea cable networks.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

ashokvarma :

I have been using Airtel fiber since 3 years, No OTT bundles for 499 & 799 plans, its a worst…

Airtel Xstream Fiber Plans Available at Lower Price, But You…

Faraz :

Vi is loosing 4G customers to Airtel/Jio, while also trying very hard to loose some 2G customers along with it…

Vodafone Idea is the Private Telco with the Most Affordable…

Rupesh :

Vi Update: 1GB is actually total for 5 days. Today I didn't got any data. Checked App and found it…

Jio Offering Up to Free 21GB Bonus Data with Three…

Cool_Chennai :

I am a airtel user, I have used both Jio and airtel in 4G/5G and also the Fibernet. As far…

Bharti Airtel Named Most Outstanding Company in India by Asiamoney

Faraz :

Glad you clarified it for all TT readers. We surely will do an annual plan recharge before 31st December.

Jio Offering Up to Free 21GB Bonus Data with Three…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments