V.tal Invests BRL 250 Million in New Edge Datacenter in Porto Alegre, Brazil

Brazilian data centre and digital infrastructure group V.tal is investing BRL 250 million in the construction of a new edge data centre in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Highlights

  • Construction to begin this year, activation in H2 2024.
  • 6 MW power capacity, 400 racks across four data halls.
  • The new data centre will be V.tal's first in the southern region of Brazil and its fifth overall.

The company unveiled this development on its LinkedIn page on Wednesday. According to the reports shared by V.tal, the construction is slated to commence later this year, with activation expected in the second half of 2024.




New Data Centre in Porto Alegre

The new data centre, V.OA, will be situated in Bairro Quarto Distrito in Porto Alegre, Brazil's southern region. It will occupy an area of 7,000 square meters, with 5,000 square meters dedicated to built-up space.

Capacity

Initially, V.OA will start with two data halls and a capacity of 3 MW. However, once fully operational, it will have 6 MW of power capacity and support 400 racks in four data halls.

Connectivity

V.OA will be integrated into V.tal's existing network of four edge data centres, comprising two in Fortaleza, Brazil, one in Rio de Janeiro, and another in Barranquilla, Colombia. Additionally, it will be seamlessly connected to V.tal's Rotas Expressas, a high-capacity data transport service, with a notable route linking Sao Paulo to Porto Alegre.

These data centers strategically connect to nearby cable landing stations hosting submarine cables operated by GlobeNet - a company previously acquired by V.tal.

Submarine Cables

V.tal operates 26,000 km of submarine cables, linking Brazil to countries such as Argentina, Chile, Venezuela, Colombia, Bermuda, and the United States.

Expansion Plan

V.tal's investment in V.OA is part of the company's broader data centre expansion plan in Brazil and Colombia. This expansion is aimed at meeting the increasing digital demands of operators, service providers, and over-the-top (OTT) content providers.

