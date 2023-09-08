Sparkle Activates BlueMed Submarine Cable Linking Palermo With Genoa to Milan

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Sparkle has announced the activation of commercial service in the first section of the BlueMed submarine cable connecting Palermo with Genoa and Milan.

Highlights

  • The BlueMed submarine cable will provide operators, ISPs, enterprises, and institutions with connections at multiples of 100 or 400 Gbps.
  • The cable will have a latency reduced by 50 percent compared to the terrestrial cables connecting Sicily with Milan today.
  • The cable is fully integrated with Sparkle's network, increasing its resilience and providing ultra-high-speed connectivity and performance.

Follow Us

Sparkle Activates BlueMed Submarine Cable Linking Palermo to Milan via Genoa
Sparkle, Italy's first international service provider and a global operator, announced on Thursday the activation of commercial service in the first section of the BlueMed submarine cable system. This cable connects Palermo with Genoa and further extends to Milan, providing a range of benefits for operators, internet service providers (ISPs), enterprises, and institutions.

Also Read: Sparkle Starts Laying the BlueMed Subsea Cable in Genoa




Increased Capacity

BlueMed cable users will have access to high-capacity connections, with options at multiples of 100 or 400 gigabits per second (Gbps). This represents a significant increase in data transfer capabilities.

Reduced Latency

Sparkle highlighted that, compared to existing terrestrial cables connecting Sicily with Milan, the BlueMed submarine cable offers a 50 percent reduction in latency. This means faster data transfer and reduced delays in communication.

Extensive Coverage

Sparkle's new cable, BlueMed, will connect Italy with France, Greece, and several countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, all the way to Aqaba in Jordan. The cable is a part of the Blue and Raman Submarine Cable Systems, which is built in partnership with Google and other operators and will ultimately extend to Mumbai, India.

Sparkle said BlueMed enhances network resilience by providing a secure and diverse route between Sicily and Milan. This complements existing terrestrial backbones and offers a more robust network infrastructure.

Also Read: Sparkle Signs MoU With LPTIC for New Submarine Infrastructure Linking Libya to Italy and Europe

High Throughput

Each fibre pair in the BlueMed cable is equipped with a transmission platform capable of a throughput of 30 Terabits per second (Tbps). Sparkle highlighted that this capacity is currently the highest submarine backbone capacity per fibre pair in service in the Mediterranean region.

Network Integration

Sparkle said it has also fully integrated BlueMed with its existing network, making it a seamless part of its infrastructure. This integration ensures reliable connectivity and performance.

Sicily Hub

The Sicily Hub neutral data centre in Palermo, which is already connected to eighteen international cables, now benefits from this new route to continental Europe. This is advantageous for service providers in Africa and the Middle East, as well as content providers exchanging traffic and digital applications on the island.

Genoa Digital Hub

The Genoa Digital Hub in Lagaccio serves as an open and neutral colocation facility and an interconnection point for terrestrial networks and international submarine cables, including BlueMed.

The first traffic flows have been activated on the Genoa Digital Hub, and the cable will continue to be activated to other locations in the Mediterranean region in the coming months. The fibre optic system ends its journey at the Milan hub.

Also Read: Sparkle and TON Launch Panama’s First Green Data Center

Future Expansion

Sparkle plans to activate additional sections of the BlueMed cable system, including routes to Pomezia (Rome), Golfo Aranci (Sardinia), Bastia (Corsica), and Marseille by the end of 2023. In 2024, Sparkle aims to expand further into the Central and Eastern Mediterranean.

Sparkle's BlueMed submarine cable system represents a significant advancement in the connectivity infrastructure of the Mediterranean region, offering high-speed, resilient, and diverse connectivity options for a wide range of users and organizations.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

ashokvarma :

I have been using Airtel fiber since 3 years, No OTT bundles for 499 & 799 plans, its a worst…

Airtel Xstream Fiber Plans Available at Lower Price, But You…

Faraz :

Vi is loosing 4G customers to Airtel/Jio, while also trying very hard to loose some 2G customers along with it…

Vodafone Idea is the Private Telco with the Most Affordable…

Rupesh :

Vi Update: 1GB is actually total for 5 days. Today I didn't got any data. Checked App and found it…

Jio Offering Up to Free 21GB Bonus Data with Three…

Cool_Chennai :

I am a airtel user, I have used both Jio and airtel in 4G/5G and also the Fibernet. As far…

Bharti Airtel Named Most Outstanding Company in India by Asiamoney

Faraz :

Glad you clarified it for all TT readers. We surely will do an annual plan recharge before 31st December.

Jio Offering Up to Free 21GB Bonus Data with Three…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments