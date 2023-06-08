Sparkle Signs MoU With LPTIC for New Submarine Infrastructure Linking Libya to Italy and Europe

Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy, has announced the signing of a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Libya Postal Telecommunication and Technology Holding Company (LPTIC). Sparkle says the agreement was formalized during the visit of Abulhamid Dabaiba, Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity (Gun), to Rome.

Sparkle and LPTIC join forces

The MoU outlines a collaborative effort between Sparkle and LPTIC to construct a new submarine infrastructure connecting multiple landing points in Libya to Sicily via Italy and eventually extending further to Europe through Sparkle's groundbreaking BlueMed Submarine Cable.

The Chairman of LPTIC and Chief Executive Officer of Sparkle affixed their signatures to the document, underscoring their commitment to the project. The signing ceremony was attended by key officials from both entities, emphasizing the significance of the partnership.

Robust network to bridge Libya and Europe

The collaboration seeks to establish a robust submarine network that will bolster connectivity and telecommunication services between Libya and Europe. By leveraging Sparkle's BlueMed cable, the infrastructure will pave the way for enhanced fixed, mobile, and data telco services, opening up new opportunities for economic growth and technological advancement in the region.

Sparkle to offer supplementary services and rights over BlueMed cable

In addition to the submarine infrastructure, the MoU also includes provisions for Sparkle to offer LPTIC supplementary services and grant rights over the BlueMed cable. According to the statement, the details of these additional services and rights will be meticulously examined and detailed by both parties, laying the foundation for a comprehensive and definitive agreement.

Sparkle's expertise as an international service provider, combined with LPTIC's stronghold as the Libyan state-owned telecom company, sets the stage for a dynamic collaboration that promises to propel digital connectivity and telecommunications to new heights.