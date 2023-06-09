Reliance Jio Two Prepaid Plans with 90 Days Validity

Reliance Jio has two prepaid plans with 90 days of validity available for users. There are many who recharge with the 84 days validity plan because it seems like the best medium-term validity option. But now there are 90 days validity plans available as well. But there are limited options to choose from, and these plans are only for heavy data users. Reliance Jio offers these two prepaid plans with 90 days of validity only. These plans come for Rs 749 and Rs 899, respectively. Let's take a look at the benefits of both plans and determine whether they are good value deals or not.

Reliance Jio 90 Days Validity Prepaid Plans

The Rs 749 plan is the first one on the list. With this plan, consumers get 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 90 days. This plan also bundles additional benefits of JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioSecurity. Post the consumption of the FUP (fair usage policy) data, the internet speed drops to 64 Kbps. Consumers recharging with this plan are also eligible for getting the Welcome Offer from Reliance Jio, under which they can consume unlimited 5G data.

Then the second plan on the list is the Rs 899 plan. This plan is just like the Rs 749 plan, but with the Rs 899 plan, you get 2.5GB of daily data. There's unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day included for this plan as well for 90 days. The additional benefits are JioCinema, JioCloud, JioSecurity, and JioTV. Post the consumption of the FUP data, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. Users get unlimited 5G data with the 5G Welcome Offer with this plan as well.

Both these plans offer a decent amount of data and, compared to the offerings of Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, are cheaper. You can subscribe to either if you want a 90 days plan with a lot of data and the unlimited 5G data offer.