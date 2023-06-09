Top Romantic Comedies to Stream on OTT for a Good Laugh

Romantic comedies are one of the most wonderful and uplifting genres in the world of entertainment. They have delighted viewers for a long time with their endearing stories, humorous situations, and happy endings. With the growth of streaming platforms, we now have access to a wide variety of romantic comedies that we can watch from the comfort of our homes.

Here is a list of the top romantic comedies accessible on OTT platforms that will make you laugh aloud, whether you're in the mood for a warm night in or need a pick-me-up.

Crazy, Stupid, Love

This endearing movie, starring Julianne Moore, Ryan Gosling, and Steve Carell, is the ideal fusion of humor and romance. The movie follows the life of Cal Weaver, who seeks advice from a smooth-talking ladies' man after his wife requests a divorce. It is full of funny conversations and scenes that will have you in stitches.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Jab We Met

"Jab We Met" is a charming romantic comedy about two opposing personalities, Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) and Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan). The movie does a wonderful job of capturing the spirit of love and self-realization. With its captivating plot, quotable humor, and endearing performances, "Jab We Met" offers a rollercoaster of emotions and hilarity.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Bridget Jones's Diary

This British romantic comedy, based on the best-selling book by Helen Fielding, stars Renée Zellweger as the charming Bridget Jones. Bridget's blunders and humorous follies as she manages her love life, work, and battles with self-improvement make for a very amusing and realistic watch.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Bareilly Ki Barfi

The beautiful romantic comedy "Bareilly Ki Barfi" takes place in the sleepy town of Bareilly. The movie tells the story of Bitti (Kriti Sanon), whose life is changed by a book. "Bareilly Ki Barfi" offers a new perspective on love, relationships, and self-discovery with its witty dialogues, engaging characters, and pleasant humor.

Where to watch: Netflix, ZEE5

10 Things I Hate About You

Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew" has been updated into a beloved romantic comedy that will always make you grin. The movie, starring Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles, tells the tale of a disobedient teenage girl who discovers unexpected love. It continues to be a timeless favorite thanks to its funny dialogue, enduring characters, and legendary soundtrack.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

Band Baaja Baaraat

The movie "Band Baaja Baaraat" immerses you in the world of wedding preparation. It recounts the adventure of Shruti (Anushka Sharma) and Bittoo (Ranveer Singh) as they launch a wedding planning company. "Band Baaja Baaraat" is a feel-good movie that will make you smile. It is full of contagious energy, foot-tapping music, and scintillating chemistry between the lead pair.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Proposal

This humorous romantic comedy, starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, is about a powerful book editor who pressures her secretary into a phony engagement to avoid deportation. "The Proposal" is an amusing and lighthearted movie that will have you grinning from ear to ear. It is full of funny moments, unexpected twists, and undeniable chemistry between the main characters.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The movie "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" explores the concepts of friendship, love, and self-discovery. Starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, it tells the adventures of four friends who meet during a wedding. "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" is the ideal fusion of romance, comedy, and emotions thanks to its gorgeous surroundings, soul-stirring music, and likable characters.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Crazy Rich Asians

This groundbreaking romantic comedy tells the tale of American scholar Rachel Chu as she travels to Singapore with her lover and learns about his obscenely wealthy family. This hilarious movie, which also features magnificent visuals and an all-star cast, not only tells a charming love story but also promotes ethnic diversity.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Wake Up Sid

The romantic comedy "Wake Up Sid" is about a carefree young man named Sid (Ranbir Kapoor) who realizes his true calling in life. The movie has a unique and compelling plot that perfectly portrays the hardships and character development of its characters. "Wake Up Sid" is a must-watch for romcom fans thanks to its realistic representation of relationships and great humor.

Where to watch: Netflix

The potential of romantic comedies to take us to a world of joy, love, and happily-ever-afters is astonishing. The aforementioned films, available on a number of OTT platforms, provide the ideal fusion of romance and humor that will keep you amused and inspired. So gather some popcorn, take a seat, and get ready to laugh a lot as you enjoy these lovely romantic comedies.