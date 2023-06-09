Web Werks – Iron Mountain Data Centers JV to Expand Mumbai Campus With Third Facility

Web Werks - Iron Mountain Data Centers (IMDC) Joint Venture (JV) have announced their acquisition of a parcel of land to expand their data centre campus in Rabale, Navi Mumbai. The expansion will accommodate a new third data centre facility named MUM-3, signalling the company's commitment to serving hyperscale, network, content, and enterprise customers in India.

Also Read: CtrlS Datacenters Expands Footprint With New Greenfield Edge Datacenter in Odisha

Tier 3 Standards

According to the statement, the upcoming MUM-3 data centre is designed to meet Tier 3 standards, ensuring reliability and robustness. It will have the capacity to support 32 megawatts of IT load, addressing the increasing demand for data storage and processing capabilities. The projected go-live date for the facility is set for the second half of 2025, aligning with the company's ambitious growth plans.

As part of the expansion, the data centre campus has obtained the necessary approvals for an additional power substation with a capacity of 120 MVA.

Also Read: Web Werks – Iron Mountain Data Centers JV Launches 5.5 MW Facility in Hyderabad

Proximity Advantage

The joint statement said, One of the key advantages of the expanded data centre campus is the proximity of MUM-3 to the existing highly interconnected carrier hotel, MUM-1, and the recently launched MUM-2 facility.

MUM-2 is a purpose-built greenfield data centre with 6 megawatts of IT load. These facilities will offer customers access to additional megawatt capacity, ensuring seamless scalability and enhanced connectivity options.

Strategic Location

The strategic location of the expanded campus complements the surrounding ecosystem comprising Tier-1 carriers, over 200 Internet Service Providers (ISPs), and three of India's largest peering exchanges. Furthermore, the company said the availability of cloud on-ramps with major hyperscale cloud providers adds to the attractiveness of the facility.

Also Read: Web Werks – Iron Mountain Data Centers Launches First Facility in Bengaluru

Data Centers in Bangalore and Hyderabad

Web Werks also said in addition to the expansion in Mumbai, it has signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Karnataka and Telangana governments to establish data centres in Bangalore and Hyderabad, solidifying its position as a leading provider of colocation solutions for hyper scalers and enterprise clients.