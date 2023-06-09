Bharti Airtel’s 90 Days Validity Prepaid Plan: Benefits and Features

Bharti Airtel offers a range of prepaid plans with different recharge denominations and validity periods. For those seeking a longer validity period, Airtel offers the Rs 779 prepaid plan with a validity of 90 days. Let's explore the benefits and features of this 90-day validity Airtel 779 prepaid plan.

Unlimited Calls and Data

With the Airtel Rs 779 prepaid plan, users enjoy unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls to any network in India. Additionally, Airtel 779 prepaid Plan offers 1.5 GB of high-speed data per day, ensuring seamless connectivity for various online activities. After exceeding the daily data limit, the speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps, allowing essential communication through instant messaging or emails.

SMS Benefits

The Airtel Rs 779 prepaid plan includes a daily limit of 100 SMSes. Once the limit is reached, users will be charged Re 1 for local SMS and Rs 1.5 for STD SMS.

Airtel Rewards

To enhance the value of the Rs 779 recharge plan, Airtel provides several rewards to its users, including Unlimited 5G Data, Apollo 24|7 Circle Membership, Wynk Music Free and Free Hello Tunes. The 779 recharge doesn't come with any OTT benefits.

Unlimited 5G Data: Users can enjoy unlimited 5G data in addition to the Plan's regular data limit on 2G/4G Networks. This can be accessed in areas where 5G network coverage is available.

Apollo 24|7 Circle Membership: Subscribers of this Plan receive a complimentary 3-month membership to Apollo 24|7 Circle. This membership offers a range of healthcare services at no additional cost.

Wynk Music Free: Users can enjoy free access to Wynk Music, a popular music streaming platform that offers a vast library of songs, live concerts, podcasts, and more.

Free Hello Tunes: Airtel users can set any song as their Hello Tune for free, adding a personalized touch to their caller experience.

Airtel Cashback on Airtel UPI Transactions

Airtel currently offers cashback on transactions made using Airtel UPI. This offer is valid for the first three transactions made on Airtel UPI during June 2023. Users can conveniently recharge their plans using the Pay section of the Airtel Thanks App.

Conclusion

Airtel's Rs 779 prepaid plan effectively offers unlimited benefits with just around Rs 8.60 per day. This Bharti Airtel's 90-day validity prepaid plan offers a comprehensive package of benefits for users seeking an extended recharge period.

With unlimited calls, Unlimited data on 5G, generous data allowance, SMS benefits, and additional rewards, Airtel ensures a fulfilling and seamless mobile experience with its 779 Prepaid Recharge.