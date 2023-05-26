Bharti Airtel Entry-Level Family Plan For Serious Mobility Needs

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecommunications services provider in India, offers a range of postpaid plans to cater to the diverse needs of its customers. With a focus on delivering exceptional value and convenience, Airtel has launched the Rs 599 Platinum family plan, which provides an array of benefits for those seeking postpaid services with multiple connections and cellular services for serious mobility needs.

Airtel Rs 599 Platinum Plan

For customers who require two bundled connections and a premium experience, Airtel offers the Rs 599 Platinum plan. This plan offers extensive features and benefits to enhance the postpaid experience.

Maximize Connections with Airtel Postpaid Plans

Although Airtel 599 Plan comes bundled with the benefit of 2 connections, customers can add a maximum of 9 add-on connections to their postpaid plans. This flexibility allows families and individuals to stay connected and enjoy the convenience of multiple connections under a single plan.

Unlimited Calls and Bulk Data Allowance

Under the Rs 599 Platinum plan, customers receive unlimited calls (local, STD, and roaming), along with a 105GB monthly data allowance. The primary connection is allocated 75GB of monthly data, and each add-on connection receives an additional 30GB.

Airtel users can also enjoy Unlimited 5G data as an introductory benefit on all Airtel postpaid connections. Hence, any 5G Data usage will not be considered under plan data quota. Airtel 5G Plus is available in over 3000+ cities as Airtel is adding new towns and cities every other day.

OTT Benefits

Airtel also bundles OTT entertainment benefits with the Rs 599 postpaid plan. Customers can enjoy a 6-month Amazon Prime membership at no extra cost, 1-year access to Disney+ Hotstar mobile, handset protection, Xstream Play Mobile Pack, and Wynk premium and Hello tunes.

Flexible Add-On Connections

Customers have the option to add up to 9 connections, including both free and paid ones. While free add-on connections are included as per the plan, paid add-on connections are available at an affordable charge of Rs 299 per connection. Each Add-on connection gets 30GB of data and Unlimited Voice and SMS benefits.

Data Overage and Rollover

Airtel's postpaid users can benefit from data rollover, accumulating up to 200GB of unused data each month. Furthermore, in case the allocated data quota is consumed, a value-based charge of 2p/MB applies.

Enhanced Services and Benefits

Airtel prioritizes its Platinum customers, providing them with exclusive VIP services. With 'Priority Service,' Platinum customers can enjoy preferential customer support at Airtel call centres and stores.

Airtel Thanks Benefits for Life and Travel

Additionally, Airtel Thanks Benefits offer further advantages, such as Blue Ribbon Bag Unlimited, a service that expedites the return of undelivered baggage, and a complimentary one-year membership to Apollo 24 by 7 Circle.

Affordability and Convenience

At an effective price of approximately Rs 299 per connection, customers can enjoy the benefits of two connections with the Airtel 599 Platinum family plan.

Conclusion

Bharti Airtel strives to offer value-added services to its postpaid customers. The Rs 599 Platinum plan showcases Airtel's commitment to meeting customer needs, offering unparalleled connectivity, generous data allowances, and an array of exciting benefits. With flexible add-on connections, data rollover, and priority services, Airtel ensures an enhanced postpaid experience for its valued customers.