Bharti Airtel Entry-Level Prepaid Plan That Offers Postpaid Like Bulk Data

Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecommunications service providers, offers prepaid plans catering to customers' bulk data needs, as not all customers require daily data. Alongside, Airtel is experiencing a significant uptake in its ultra-fast 5G services across the country, with Airtel announcing 5G users on its Network as it passes milestones.

Airtel Bulk Data Prepaid Plans:

Starting from Rs 155, Airtel's Truly Unlimited plans provide various options for daily data, bulk data, and long-term benefits. Airtel offers prepaid plans with bulk data benefits. These Airtel plans enable users to consume video and audio content without restrictions and enjoy the flexibility of prepaid services while giving a postpaid kind of bulk data experience.

Generally, Airtel postpaid plans come with bulk data benefits, and these prepaid plans from Airtel deliver that bulk data experience you would like to experience. Let's now have a look at the entry-level prepaid plan from Airtel offering Bulk Data benefits.

Airtel Rs 296 Prepaid Plan:

One of the entry-level bulk data prepaid plans is Airtel's Rs 296 plan, providing 25GB data, unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, and 100 SMS (Local and National) per day, with a validity of 30 days. After exhausting the data quota, users will be charged at 50p per MB for additional usage.

Customers recharging with this Airtel plan also receive four additional rewards, including unlimited 5G data in 5G network areas, a three-month subscription to Apollo 24|7 Circle at no cost, free Hellotunes, and access to Wynk Music's vast library of music, live concerts, and podcasts.

Expansion of Airtel's 5G Services:

Airtel's ultra-fast 5G services are now available in over 3000 cities and towns across India. With nationwide coverage, customers in both urban and rural areas can access Airtel's 5G Plus service.

Notably, Mumbai has become the first city in the country to have 5G coverage in all its towns and talukas, contributing to the rapid adoption of 5G technology.

Rapid Adoption of Airtel's 5G Network:

Airtel has witnessed a substantial surge in 5G adoption, surpassing 2 million unique users on its Network each in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and Mumbai. Airtel has recently surpassed the 10 million unique customer mark on its 5G network nationally.

With a commitment to expanding its coverage, Airtel is adding 30-40 cities and towns every day and aims to cover every town and key rural area in India with its 5G service by September 2023.

Other Airtel Bulk Data Plans:

Additionally, Airtel offers other bulk data plans, including Rs 489 and Rs 509, providing truly unlimited data for 30 days and 1 month, respectively.

Conclusion:

Bharti Airtel's bulk data prepaid plans cater to customers seeking flexible and heavy data usage. Alongside these offerings, Airtel's 5G services have gained significant traction, with widespread coverage in urban and rural areas. As Airtel continues to expand its Network, customers across India can experience the benefits of high-speed connectivity and enjoy the latest digital experiences.