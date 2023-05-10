Airtel 5G Services See Rapid Adoption, Reaches 2 Million Users in AP and Telangana

Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecommunications services providers, announced that it has surpassed the 2 million unique 5G user mark on its network in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Airtel was the first to roll out 5G in India, and the city of Hyderabad was among the first eight cities to receive Airtel's ultrafast 5G Plus service.

Also Read: Airtel Says 10 Million Unique Users Latched on to its 5G Network

Airtel 5G Plus in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Airtel says its coverage has extended to various cities and rural towns in the region. In addition, the telco has expanded its 5G service to over 150 cities in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Cities such as Warangal, Karimnagar, Vijaywada, Vizag, Tirupathi, Anantapur, Nizamabad, Khammam, Nellore, Guntur, Rajahmundry, Amadalavalasa, Chodavaram, and Asifabad, among others, have benefited from Airtel's cutting-edge 5G service. This expansion brings the advantages of high-speed connectivity and advanced digital experiences to a wider population in the two Telugu-speaking states.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus: Our On The Go 5G Experience in Hyderabad

Airtel 5G Plus Network Empowering Hyderabad

Airtel's 5G network covers key areas such as the entire corridor of Hyderabad Metro Rail, railway stations, bus terminals, highways, and important business hubs. This extensive coverage ensures seamless connectivity and enables users to enjoy the benefits of 5G technology in various aspects of their lives, including transportation, business, and entertainment.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Creates Airtel 5G Plus Experience Zones at Stores

Airtel 5G Experience Zones in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Airtel has introduced 5G experience zones in all its retail stores across India, including 64 stores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. These zones offer customers the opportunity to personally experience the ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus network and explore the possibilities of 5G technology through interactive demonstrations. With this initiative, Airtel aims to educate and empower customers in these states to embrace the future of connectivity and make informed decisions about adopting 5G services.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Announces 2 Million Unique 5G Subscribers in Mumbai

Airtel 5G Plus Availability

The telco recently announced that it has reached the 2 million customer mark in Mumbai. Airtel 5G Plus is now available in over 3500 cities and towns across the country and has surpassed the 10 million unique customer mark on its 5G network nationally. Airtel says it is well poised to cover every town and key rural areas with Airtel 5G services by September 2023.