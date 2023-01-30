Airtel 5G Plus Peak Speeds in Hyderabad: Check Details

Bharti Airtel, the first telco to launch 5G in India, offers customers a full-scale open and commercial 5G experience. Airtel 5G Plus, the fifth-generation mobile network technology, promises to deliver faster speeds and a better overall experience for users. The faster speeds are made possible by the increased bandwidth of 5G networks, which can transfer data at rates of up to 20 to 30 times faster than 4G. In addition to faster speeds, Airtel 5G Plus offers improved network efficiency, which means that more users can be connected to the Network at once without sacrificing performance, and Better and faster Voice connectivity while being kinder to the environment. In this story, let's look at the peak 5G Download and Upload speeds delivered by Airtel 5G Plus as the Network is open and commercial.

Airtel 5G Plus in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is in the first list of eight 5G Plus cities announced by Bharti Airtel in India during IMC 2022. Hyderabad is a city of great importance in India, both economically and culturally. It is a major hub for information technology, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology industries and no wonder why the city has received 5G in the first phase of the 5G launch in India. Airtel's ultra-fast 5G Plus is available almost everywhere in Hyderabad; hence, you can enjoy 5G on the Go, even while commuting in the metro. Let's now look at the Airtel 5G Plus Speeds in Hyderabad.

Airtel 5G Plus Peak Speeds in Hyderabad

We were able to experience Download speeds touching a peak of approximately 762 Mbps - 1023 Mbps and Upload speeds touching a peak of 119 Mbps - 170 Mbps, approximately, in an open and commercial scenario, which means any user with a 5G supported device and data plan can use Airtel 5G Network and is not restricted to a select few. However, more than speeds, it is consistency, experience and optimization that matters is what we believe. The voice on 5G is faster, and there are no drops or disconnects in our experience.

Airtel 5G Plus

As of date, Airtel 5G Plus is available across 59 cities. Considering the demand for travel during the holiday season, Airtel is the only telco that has made sure travellers experience 5G Plus by strategically launching 5G in many popular tourist destinations across India. Airtel is also the only telco offering 5G Network in the valley of Jammu and Kashmir for now. You can read about the top tourist locations where you can experience Airtel 5G plus here.

Airtel 5G Plus works on all 5G Supported Android Smartphones and Apple devices. No SIM change is required as the existing 4G SIM is 5G enabled. So don't fall prey to any KYC scams to upgrade your SIM to 5G.