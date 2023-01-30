Jio 2.5 GB per Day Data Plans: What You Should You Know

Until recently, Jio had not many plan options in the 2.5 GB per day segment. However, Jio now has a long-term recharge plan and 30 and 90 days recharge options for customers in the 2.5 GB per day Pack category. Unless you seriously binge every day or have some extra media consumption or work, the 2.5 GB of Data per day is not very common for a regular user. In this story, let's look at the 2.5 GB offerings available to customers from Jio.

Reliance Jio Rs 349 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 349 Prepaid Plan offers 2.5 GB high-speed data per day, post-speed unlimited at 64 Kbps, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and a validity of 30 days. Users can also use Jio Apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud with this plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 899 Prepaid Plan

However, if you prefer to recharge for three months, then there is another recharge option, i.e. Reliance Jio's Rs 899 Prepaid Plan. This plan offers 2.5 GB of high-speed data per day, post-speed unlimited at 64 Kbps, unlimited voice benefits, and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 90 days. Just like the other 30 days plan, you can also use Jio Apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud with this plan.

Airtel has been offering 2.5 GB per day plans for quite some time now, and if we look at Airtel's 2.5 GB per day unlimited plans - Airtel's Rs 399 Prepaid Plan provides users with 2.5 GB of high-speed data per day, post high-speed unlimited at 64 Kbps, bundled with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for three months, Unlimited voice and other benefits for 28 days. The other plan from Airtel, i.e. Rs 999, comes bundled with 2.5 high speed data per day, post high-speed unlimited at 64 Kbps, bundled with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for three months, Amazon Prime membership for 84 days, Unlimited voice and other benefits for 84 days. Another aspect is that if you are in the 5G location, you can use 5G on these plans.

Both the plans from Reliance Jio offer 2.5 GB of high-speed daily data to customers and do not offer Amazon Prime or Disney+ Hotstar OTT benefits bundled with them. So, if you are looking for content from Prime Video or Disney+ Hotstar to consume data, you need to look for other options. As per TRAI November 2022 data, although Jio gained wireless subscribers, Jio lost 2 million active users.