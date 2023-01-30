Ice Names Top Selling Smartphones; Makes a Move Towards eSIM

We already know Norwegian Operator Ice has invested towards the greater expansion of 5G Networks and working with Nokia to cater to the demands of a growing subscriber base. Now Ice announces another move in the sustainability and 5G smartphone segment and adoption of eSIM technology. Ice has released a list of the top 10 mobile phones sold at Ice in 2022 and derived a strategy based on the insights. Let's now look into them.

Top Ten Smartphones Sold at Ice in 2022

Apple iPhone 13 Samsung Galaxy S22 Apple iPhone 11 Apple iPhone 12 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Apple iPhone 13 Pro Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Apple iPhone 14 Pro OnePlus Nord 2 5G

These ten models make up 66 per cent of Ice's total mobile sales. We can also see what kind of devices users are going with and the quality involved so that the telco can plan its Network, products and services accordingly. For example, 7 out of 10 top mobile phones are Apple devices, which support 5G and come with an eSIM feature. So it makes more sense for Ice to transition towards better technologies, which is what the Norwegian telco is planning now. But as trends change, ICE says Apple iPhone 14 is currently seeing more sales than the iPhone 13.

"More and Better products make manufacturers come up with better products," says Hans Jorgen Siljan, Head of category and logistics at Ice.

Insights

Of the total mobile phone sales at Ice, 87% were 5G models, and 77% had an eSIM facility. Although sales of foldable mobile phones also increased, Ice said no model did well enough to end up on the top list.

Ice eSIM

CEO of Ice, Eivind Helgaker, says: "During the year, eSIM will become available to new customers who port to Ice. New customers can already get an eSIM with our fully digital brand NiceMobil at 1-2-3. I think eSIM will be redemptive for the Norwegian mobile market. Today, it takes too long to change mobile operators. Ice is working hard to reduce the porting time. eSIM makes this both easier and faster. Good for the customer, and good for us."

Ice wants to make switching to eSIM easier. The vast majority of people who switch mobile subscriptions choose Ice, which has been the case for 8 years in a row.

Ice's Sustainability Move

Towards a contribution to the environment and as a sustainability move, Ice has launched a used mobiles platform "PentBrukt". Nicely used is the name of Ice's used mobiles which are now available in Ice stores. Customers can now buy used mobile phones from Ice without any worries or doubts about the quality and safety.

"Buying online is not always as safe, and you are not necessarily guaranteed to get what you pay for. Used mobile phones from Ice, on the other hand, have undergone careful quality assurance, and have a 2-year warranty from the date of purchase, and a 5-year right of complaint."

"We are not the first with this offer, but of course we also want to contribute to reducing consumption in the surplus society we live in. Increased environmental awareness in the population also shows that this is a product customers want," says Shiraz Abid, commercial director at Ice.

CEO of Ice, Eivind Helgaker, says that the company will pass 800,000 customers during the year and that they will become 1 million customer telco during 2025.