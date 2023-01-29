Apple Notes is a built-in note-taking application available on Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It provides users with a simple and intuitive way to create, store and organize notes, lists, photos and more. Apple Note's interface is designed to be easy to use, making it a great choice for anyone who wants to take quick notes or create lists with an inbuilt note-taking app. Every iPhone user must have used this little Note-taking App at some time or other. Even if you are a regular user, you must not be using this App to its full potential. We have listed a few unique features of Apple Notes that will enhance your productivity if used smartly.

Privacy

Another thing that comes to mind when thinking of any third-party Note-taking App is privacy. The beauty of the Apple eco-system is that most essential tasks can be done using inbuilt applications without relying on any third-party tools most of the time. You purchase an Apple device, create an Apple Account, and you can quickly perform the required tasks.

Now let's get into the unique features of Apple Note that you might not know about:

1. Scan documents and add them as PDFs to your Apple Note

How to: 1. Click on the photo icon in Note 2. Select Scan documents 3. Scan your document and click save. 4. You can also select the image and save it as a pdf. You now have a pdf in your Note that is searchable.

2. Extract text from a physical document into your Note

How to: 1. Click on the photo icon in Note 2. Select scan text 3. Locate your text and click insert. The entire text will be copied to your Note and converted to digital form.

3. Collaborate on lists with Ease

How to: 1. Create your list 2. Click the share button like you always do 3. Make sure Collaborate is selected by clicking on Send Copy. 4. Share the link with a user, and there is a list that now syncs across your devices.

4. Password Protect Notes

Another important feature of Notes is password protection, so private information, such as passwords or codes, is only accessible after keying the password.

How to: 1. On your Note, Click ... and select Lock. 2. If it is the first time, choose to use your iPhone's code or a manual one. Unfortunately, you cannot recover your password-protected Note if you forget the manual code. 3. Your Note is now protected and now needs FaceID, Touch or a code to be accessible.

5. Share Folder

You can share a notes folder by tapping ... and selecting Share Folder.

When the other user accepts the invite, you can tag each other in the notes, and the other user will get a notification. You can also see all the activities in the Folder.

Conclusion

Apple Notes is a simple yet powerful note-taking app that provides a convenient way for users to keep track of their thoughts, ideas and essential information. Its integration with other Apple services makes it an excellent choice for anyone who uses Apple devices, and its Ease of use makes it an accessible option for everyone without looking for third-party options or charges.

Look at the features and collaborative experience packed in a simple, built-in Note-taking app. We Hope you like it!

But before we conclude, have you tried Apple freeform? If not, make sure you try the collaborative brainstorming tool that brings your ideas to life more visually. The App comes preinstalled if you are on the latest iOS version.