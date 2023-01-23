Apple Targeting to Raise Production Share in India to 25%

It is a known thing now that Apple wants to shift most of its production to other countries from China. India is one nation that has been in the eyes of the Cupertino tech giant, to manufacture more iPhones. Apple is already manufacturing the latest iPhones in India, and as per developments, the company is targeting to raise the production share of iPhones to 25% in India. This would be a very big thing for the Indian economy as it would help in solving the issues of unemployment and would also enable more iPhones to be exported (made in India) to international markets.

According to Reuters, Piyush Goyal, minister of commerce and industry, Apple is already doing about 5% to 7% of its manufacturing in India, and the company is targeting the share to go up to 25% in the future. Goyal didn't comment on when the company is looking to reach this target. Apple started its manufacturing journey in India back in 2017 with Wistron, and then Foxconn, another manufacturing partner of Apple, set up a production unit within India.

Reuters said that Foxconn wants to quadruple its workforce at the iPhone factor in India in the next two years. The Indian government is already offering incentives to electronics manufacturers, which should also be a motivating factor for companies such as Apple and its partners to scale manufacturing in the country.