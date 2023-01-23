Apple Targeting to Raise Production Share in India to 25%

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Piyush Goyal, minister of commerce and industry, Apple is already doing about 5% to 7% of its manufacturing in India, and the company is targeting the share to go up to 25% in the future. Goyal didn't comment on when the company is looking to reach this target.

Highlights

  • It is a known thing now that Apple wants to shift most of its production to other countries from China.
  • India is one nation that has been in the eyes of the Cupertino tech giant, to manufacture more iPhones.
  • Apple is already manufacturing the latest iPhones in India, and as per developments, the company is targeting to raise the production share of iPhones to 25% in India.

Follow Us

Apple

It is a known thing now that Apple wants to shift most of its production to other countries from China. India is one nation that has been in the eyes of the Cupertino tech giant, to manufacture more iPhones. Apple is already manufacturing the latest iPhones in India, and as per developments, the company is targeting to raise the production share of iPhones to 25% in India. This would be a very big thing for the Indian economy as it would help in solving the issues of unemployment and would also enable more iPhones to be exported (made in India) to international markets.

Read More - Bharti Airtel Appoints Naval Seth as Head of Investor Relations

According to Reuters, Piyush Goyal, minister of commerce and industry, Apple is already doing about 5% to 7% of its manufacturing in India, and the company is targeting the share to go up to 25% in the future. Goyal didn't comment on when the company is looking to reach this target. Apple started its manufacturing journey in India back in 2017 with Wistron, and then Foxconn, another manufacturing partner of Apple, set up a production unit within India.

Reuters said that Foxconn wants to quadruple its workforce at the iPhone factor in India in the next two years. The Indian government is already offering incentives to electronics manufacturers, which should also be a motivating factor for companies such as Apple and its partners to scale manufacturing in the country.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments