Tata Play Binge Partners with Comviva to Boost Digital Journey

Tata Play Binge will leverage the BlueMarble platform of Comviva to accelerate its digital journey. It would strengthen the company's standing as India's leading content distribution platform. BlueMarble platform will power Tata Play Binge and help the subscription service maximise its growth by targeting a more extensive customer base beyond the company's DTH subscribers. Tata Play Binge is an OTT (over-the-top) aggregation service from Tata Play. It is a move to capture consumers who want to consume OTT content on the go.

With BlueMarble, Tata Play Binge will get access to a suite of use cases such as CRM, subscription, order, catalog, billing and revenue management that enables exceptional customer service. Tata Play Binge subscription gives users access to more than 20+ apps, such as Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot Select, MX Player, Lionsgate Play, hoichoi, Chaupal, Namma Flix, Planet Marathi, ReelDrama, Koode, ManoramaMax, Tarang Plus, Sun NXT, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON and DocuBay.

Read More - Alliance Broadband Entry-Level 40 Mbps Plan Comes with OTT Benefits

Commenting on the partnership, Vishal Arya of Tata Play said, “We are a customer-obsessed organization and continuously strive at setting new benchmarks of experience. One of the distinguishing features of Tata Play Binge is providing a unified subscription model to the customers while managing various subscription models simultaneously. Comviva’s BlueMarble digital platform gives us significant business agility and flexibility in delivering various business models. Our go-to-market time has drastically reduced thereby making Tata Play Binge more competitive and innovative in the market.”

Read More - Airtel Adds Disney+ Hotstar to 3 More Plans

Tanveer Mahmood, SVP & Head of Integrated Solutions at Comviva, said, “Today, digital technologies present an ideal opportunity for media players to innovate and prepare for the future. We are excited about this strategic partnership with Tata Play Binge as it forays into the pureplay OTT content aggregation space. Our BlueMarble platform will make content viewing an enriching and engaging experience for all users and help Tata Play Binge in its digital transformation journey.”