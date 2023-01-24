Apple Releases iOS 16.3 Update: Check Compatible Devices and Features

Apple's iOS 16 is the newest version of the mobile operating system for iPhone and iPad. It offers numerous improvements and new features, including a redesigned Lock Screen with new ways to customize, widgets for information at a glance, and an improved search experience. As part of its commitment to provide OS updates, Apple has officially released iOS 16.3 update to all supported devices. iOS 16.3 brings with it a few new features as well as some bug and security fixes.

Apple iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 Compatible Devices

Apple iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later are the devices for which Apple iOS 16.3 update is available.

How to download and install Apple iOS 16.3 Update

Before proceeding with the Apple iOS 16.3 update, back up your data. Ensure your device is plugged in and connected to the internet with Wi-Fi. Then Go to Settings > General > Software Update. The device will check for available updates, and if you get an update, Tap Install Now.

Apple iOS 16.3 Key Features

Apple introduced a new Unity wallpaper in this update to honour Black History and culture in celebration of Black History Month. Other updates include Security Keys for Apple ID, enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates for your iPhone and iPad.

iOS 16.3 update includes some of the following key enhancements:

Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two-factor authentication sign-in process on new devices. Support for HomePod (2nd generation) With iOS 16.3, emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing it to prevent accidental emergency calls. Fixed an issue in Freeform (Apple's collaborative tool) where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or finger may not appear on shared boards. Other bug fixes and issues with Siri, Home Lock Screen widget, Lock Screen and others.

As always, iOS updates come packed with security updates and fixes to strengthen the device security Apple promises to its users.

Apple's Recent Product Launches

In a surprise product launch, Apple recently unveiled M2 Pro and M2 Max Next Generation Chips, Macbook Pro featuring M2 Pro and M2 Max, Mac Mini with M2 and M2 Pro and a new HomePod with breakthrough sound and intelligence.

Major Features introduced in iOS 16.2

In iOS 16.2 update, Apple introduced Freeform, an app that offers a great place to brainstorm and bring your ideas to life. The release also added Apple Music Sing, Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, Lock Screen improvements, and other features for Apple users.