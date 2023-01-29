Excell Broadband Is Offering 60 Mbps Plan at an Attractive Price

Excell Broadband is a regional internet service provider that offers affordable broadband plans and services. Based out of Hyderabad, the internet service provider offers broadband services across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The ISP is celebrating 24 years of broadband service, and to celebrate the milestone, Excell Broadband is offering customers the 60 Mbps Unlimited plan at an attractive price. In this story, let's look into the benefits Excell Broadband offers its customers.

Excell Broadband 60 Mbps Plan in Hyderabad

To celebrate its 24 years of service, Excell Broadband is offering 60 Mbps Unlimited Plan at Rs 499 monthly rental, excluding GST. The monthly offering comes with an 800 GB Limit (Download + Upload), post which customers can use Unlimited data at 1 Mbps.

Also Read: RailWire Entry Level Unlimited Broadband Plans Detailed

Excell Broadband Plans in Hyderabad

Excell Broadband has four - Smart, Essential, Ultimate, and Preferred - plans for its users in Hyderabad with 60 Mbps, 80 Mbps, 100 Mbps and 150 Mbps speeds.

Plan Speed Data Limit (Download+Upload) Speed Post FUP Monthly Rental Smart 60 Mbps 800 GB 1 Mbps Rs 499 Essential 80 Mbps 1500 GB 1 Mbps Rs 599 Ultimate 100 Mbps 2000 GB 2 Mbps Rs 799 Preferred 150 Mbps 3000 GB 2 Mbps Rs 1199

Excell Broadband Long-term Plan Benefits

On a six-month subscription, Excell Broadband offers 1 Month of free services or a WiFi Router along with additional 100 GB monthly data for free. On a long-term yearly subscription (12 Months), Excell Broadband offers 2 Months of free service along with additional 100 GB monthly data for free. These benefits are same in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Excell Broadband Service Availability in Andhra Pradesh

Excell Broadband is spread across tier 2 and tier 3 cities in Andhra Pradesh, and services are available in the below locations.

Akividu, Anakapalle, Bhimavaram, Chandragiri, Chilakaluripeta, Chirala, Dachepalle, Eluru, Gannavaram, Gudivada, Guntur, Hanuman Junction, Jaggayyapet, Kakinada, Kankipadu, Kavali, Kodad, Kondapally, Machilipatnam, Madanapalle, Mandapet, Mangalagiri, Narasaraopeta, Narsapuram, Nidadavolu, Nuzivid, Ongole, Palakol, Parvathipuram, Piduguralla, Rajahmundry, Ramachandrapuram, Ravulapalem, Samarlakota, Sattenapalli, Tadepalli, Tadepalligudem, Tanuku, Tenali, Tirupati, Tiruvuru, Tuni, Vijayawada, Vinukonda, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Vuyyuru and others.

The above plans are almost valid in Andhra Pradesh as well, except for a few plans with little differences in monthly rental or speed aspect.

Excell Broadband Service Availability in Telangana

Excell Broadband is available only in Khammam and Hyderabad of Telangana, and the plans are the same for both cities. Overall, Excell Broadband services are available across 49 locations in both the states.

Also Read: ACT Fibernet Entry Level Broadband Plans Detailed

Conclusion

As Excell Broadband provides services in Tier 2 and Tier 3 areas with free installation, where other major ISPs are absent, these plans appear lucrative and sufficient for customers. However, ACT Fibernet is available in some places where Excell Broadband offers services.

In those areas, customers may feel these offerings are less competitive compared with the 3300 GB data and digital services provided by ACT. Also, Excell has no OTT add-ons or other services bundled with the plans. However, these pure internet plans may be lucrative to users with only Excell as ISP in their locations. Excell users also have the advantage of 1 Mbps FUP speeds post consumption of high speed data quota.