Airtel Payments Bank Users Can Now Top-up Delhi Metro Smart Cards

Airtel Payments Bank, the subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, is the first payments bank in India that offers its customers a wide range of financial services. Now, Delhi Metro and Airtel Payments Bank have partnered together to add more comfort and features to the users of Airtel Payments Bank by providing the top up (recharge) facility of Delhi Metro Smart Cards. Customers can now seamlessly top up their Delhi Metro card accounts using Airtel Payments Bank.

Airtel Payments Bank and Delhi Metro Partnership

Delhi Metro has joined forces with Airtel Payments Bank to bring digital transaction services to every Indian household. This partnership is part of the goal to advance the Government's Digital India and Financial Inclusion initiatives. Since Airtel Payments Bank is India's only profitable payments bank operating at scale, the addition of this new top-up feature will benefit Delhi Metro users along with the subscribers of Airtel.

Convenience for Delhi Metro Customers

Commuters will now have a convenient alternative to recharging their smart cards through their mobile phones with the introduction of this new facility. The transactions will be secure, and card or net banking information will be saved only once by the App. Recharging Delhi Metro Card will be quick and effortless, providing a reliable option for commuters using Airtel Payments Bank.

Steps to Recharge Delhi Metro Smart Card

Delhi Metro Smart Card users can recharge the smart card using Airtel Payments Bank in three simple steps:

Select the Metro Recharge icon in the Bank section on the Airtel Thanks App. Enter the DMRC smart card number, followed by the recharge amount, and make the payment. Tap the smart card on the Add Value Machine at the metro station to sync the card before usage.

If you are a user from Delhi, these three simple steps will help you get going without the hassle of looking for alternative ways to recharge your Delhi Metro Smart Card.

Airtel Rewardsmini Benefits

Airtel customers will get RewardsMini subscription when they recharge their number with the Rs 719, Rs 839, and Rs 999 prepaid plans. Customers can get RewardsMini benefits when they use their Airtel Payments Bank account or wallet to transact digitally. In addition, using Airtel Payments Bank via the web or app platforms is a quick and easy process. You can read more about the benefits by following the link below.

Airtel Payments Bank

Airtel Payments Bank provides its banking solutions through a strong network of 500,000 banking points spread across the country and through its Digital channels. It is India's only payments bank that is profitable and operating at a scale with a Banking license.