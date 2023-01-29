OTT Releases 2023: A Few Enticing Online Series You Can’t Afford to Miss

Looking for a list of TV shows to binge on OTT since you're tired of movies? Like 2022, 2023 includes a tonne of new releases, including movies, TV shows, and online series with fresh seasons. There will be a tonne of brand-new web series this year to fill in all the weekend gaps and resolve all the cliffhangers from the episodes from the previous year.

We've curated a list, and the following list of highly anticipated web series should be on everyone's watch list.

1. The Bad Batch Season 2

The second season of the sci-fi series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on January 4, earned positive reviews from viewers. The story revolves around a group of clones who, as a result of the clone war, venture into a new universe. The voice actors for the cartoon series included Ming-Na Wen, Michelle Ang, Liam O'Brien, and Dee Bradley Baker, among others.

2. Taaza Khabar

The web series Taaza Khabar, created by YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, debuted on Disney+Hotstar on January 5. A trash collector has his one desire granted in this story. He then acquires exceptional abilities and makes use of them to completely alter his life. But karma returns and causes problems in his life.

3. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2

The audience has already given Season 1 of the web series Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein positive reviews. As a result, the sequel season, which fans have been waiting for, will debut this year. Shweta Tripathi, Arunoday Singh, and Tahir Raj Bhasin are the main actors in this program. It will be available to watch on Netflix.

4. Guns and Gulaabs

A new Hindi crime series called Guns and Gulaabs will debut in February 2023. It features stars like Gulshan Devaiah, Adarsh Gourav, Dulquer Salmaan, and Rajkummar Rao. Misfits of the World, a crime thriller from the 1990s, is thought to have served as its inspiration. You can stream the new program on Netfix. It will also have aspects of dry humour and love. Watching this multi-starrer series will be fun.

5. Mirzapur Season 3

The third season of the eagerly anticipated web series Mirzapur will be the last one. Soon this year, it will make its Amazon Prime Video debut. However, the team and the cast predict that this season will be more interesting than the previous ones.

6. Panchayat Season 3

One of the most watched web series on Amazon Prime Video is Panchayat. Recently, Neena Gupta won a Filmfare award for Season 2's Best Supporting Actor. The story, which is set in a small village in Uttar Pradesh, would be continued by the sequence. The release date of the 3rd season has not been out yet. Though you can expect it in May 2023 as per the media reports.