Dialog Home Broadband Launches Two New Prepaid Data Plans

Dialog Broadband Networks, a subsidiary of Dialog Axiata and the leading quad-play connectivity provider in Sri Lanka, has announced the launch of two new prepaid broadband plans in line with its vision of delivering affordable and accessible world-class internet services. Dialog says customers can now enjoy the lowest data rates in the market.

Dialog Broadband's New Prepaid Plans

The plans introduced are a 10 GB prepaid Anytime Data Add-on valid for 14 days at LKR 299 (including tax) and a 20 GB prepaid Anytime Data Add-on valid for 30 days at LKR 540 (including tax). With these two plans, customers can now enjoy the lowest data rates on the market.

These are one-time, super-saver data plans for home broadband. There are also recurring versions of these two data plans - 10 GB Super Saver 14-day Recurrent add-on and 20 GB Super Saver 30-day Recurrent add-on with the same benefits as the above plans.

Activation of the Plans

These prepaid data plans supplement the existing Dialog Home Broadband offerings portfolio, enabling prepaid subscribers to activate plans via a simple reload per their changing usage requirements. Dialog Broadband Customers can active these packs at any time of their choice through the web, SMS, USSD and through the MyDialog app. Customers can also activate the plans at all Dialog Retail points or Dialog Experience Centres island-wide.

Dialog Axiata is the fixed broadband market leader in Sri Lanka, with a market share of close to 50% at end-September 2022.

Network Expansion

Dialog surpassed 4,700 mobile 4G sites in its network at the end of 2022, the highest-ever tower count recorded in Sri Lanka, as part of its ongoing drive to expand its network and support its growing subscriber base. As a result of this network expansion drive, Dialog has also achieved 95% 4G Data population coverage using Green Field towers. Dialog is also deploying Lamp Pole solutions to meet urgent capacity requirements in dense areas.

Sew Desatama Dialog Initiative

Earlier this month, Dialog announced the commissioning of a tower in the village of Madolsima in the Badulla district as a part of its "Sew Desatama Dialog Initiative" to enhance connectivity throughout the nation's villages and deep rural communities.

Additional towers were also commissioned in the villages of Nikapitiya and Karandagama in the Badulla district. Additionally, towers were also built in the villages of Pahariya, Panirendawa, Kumbuk wewa and Medagama in the Puttalam district, Dialog announced.

Dialog was also awarded for its 'Best 4G coverage experience' and 'Fastest upload and download Speed experience' from Open Signal.