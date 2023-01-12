Dialog Becomes the First Operator in South Asia To Trial mmWave 5G

Dialog, a Leading Quad-Play Connectivity Provider in Sri Lanka, is the first telecommunications service provider in the South Asian region to showcase 5G capabilities in 2018. Now, the telco has added another feather to its cap with the successful testing of mmWave 5G for the first time in South Asia through its wholly-owned subsidiary Dialog Broadband Networks.

mmWave 5G

The spectrum available at millimetre wave (mmWave) frequency bands above 24 GHz can deliver extreme capacity, ultra-high throughput (Gbps kind of speeds) and ultra-low latency in shorter distances. 5G deployed over mmWave, covers various deployment scenarios, including urban and indoor enterprise segments. 5G offered through mmWave is typically labelled as Fixed Wireless Access (FWA).

Dialog mmWAVE 5G Results

Dialog achieved 5G Download speeds greater than 4 Gbps on non-standalone (NSA) mode using mmwave, reaching significantly higher throughputs than current standards. As mmWave solutions work in high-frequency ranges, providing ultra-high capacity over short distances, the faster downlink and uplink enable users to leverage all the benefits of 5G technology.

mmWave Applications

Communication Service Providers will be able to leverage the benefits of mmWave deployments through enhanced Wireless Broadband performance and enable low-latency industry applications, including industrial automation, healthcare, intelligent transport systems, and virtual reality.

Commenting on the trial, Supun Weerasinghe, Director, Dialog Broadband Networks, "With 5G mmWave gaining momentum around the world as a game-changer for consumers and businesses alike, we are pleased to be the first operator in South Asia to demonstrate enhanced network capabilities with this range, keeping true to our Brand ethos of delivering 'The Future. Today'. With this successful trial, we have opened a new chapter in Sri Lanka's ICT landscape and we look forward to the endless opportunities and innovative applications our 5G network will usher in, powered by the best-in-class technologies such as mmWave."

mmWave 5G Announcement

This announcement follows a range of 5G milestones and firsts in South Asia and Sri Lanka, including the deployment of the region's first 5G trial network, the first 5G Standalone (5G SA) network trial, and the first standards-based 5G fixed-wireless pilot transmission in December 2018 by Dialog.

Dialog Launches Future Zone

Dialog Axiata invites Sri Lankans to experience the Future today at its recently inaugurated state-of-the-art Dialog Future Zone, located on the first floor of the Lotus Tower, where entry is free-of-charge.

The Future Zone offers visitors the opportunity to experience the latest technology advancements in areas such as 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Virtual Reality (VR). Visitors can also learn about Dialog's ongoing projects and initiatives, such as developing smart cities and implementing sustainable energy solutions.