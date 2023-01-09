1&1 Launches 5G FWA Home Broadband Service

1&1, one of Germany's leading telecommunications companies offering mobile and broadband services, has announced the launch of its 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) home broadband service for residential customers. This service aims to replace conventional fixed-line DSL, fibre-optic or cable-based connections with 5G Networks and is now available in first regions.

1&1 5G at home

The 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) can deliver up to 500 Mbps download speed and has WLAN and home networking. Based on the 5G technology, 1&1 customers can enjoy fast speeds over the mobile network instead of fixed lines. This is made possible by special WLAN routers with 5G radio modules.

1&1 5G Tariffs

Three '1&1 5G zu Hause' tariffs are available for customers on offer by the communications provider.

1&1 5G at home 50 : This 5G at Home plan comes bundled with 50 GB of data per month for 19.99 euros per month.

: This 5G at Home plan comes bundled with 50 GB of data per month for 19.99 euros per month. 1&1 5G at home 100 : This plan comes bundled with 100 GB of data per month for 29.99 euros per month.

: This plan comes bundled with 100 GB of data per month for 29.99 euros per month. 1&1 5G at home 250: The 5G at Home plan comes bundled with 250 GB of data per month for 39.99 euros per month.

Download and Upload speeds

All the 1&1 5G for Home tariffs offer up to 500 Mbps download speeds and up to 40 Mbps upload speeds. After finishing the high-speed data bundled with the plans, customers can enjoy unlimited data at 385 Kbps until the end of the month.

New 1&1 router for 5G

1&1 5G at home is not designed for mobile use but is available at the customer's residence via a choice of two WLAN routers.

Choice 1: 1&1 HomeServer 5G with integrated 5G antenna, including 100 GB cloud storage for 6.99 euros per month.

Choice 2: 1&1 HomeServer+ with 5G outdoor antenna including 150 GB cloud storage for 9.99 euros per month:

Antenna and Delivery

The outdoor antenna is compact and glued to a window's outer surface. A thin ribbon cable connects the antenna to the 1&1 HomeServer+, and the window can remain closed. There is a one-time provision price of 39.95 euros for WLAN Routers. The 1&1 WLAN routers are delivered by overnight delivery the day after ordering.

The first antennas for 5G FWA were put into operation on December 28 in Frankfurt and Karlsruhe. The 1&1's 5G at Home service will gradually be expanded to other regions in the coming weeks.

First European mobile network based on OpenRAN

Concerning the above development, 1&1 has announced that 5G services based on its OpenRAN network launched in Frankfurt and Karlsruhe on December 28 2022, are set to be expanded to cities such as Hamburg, Essen, Dusseldorf, Wiesbaden, Mainz, Munich and Freiburg in the next few weeks. For the first time in the world, an OpenRAN system based solely on the cloud began operating with direct utilisation of 4G and 5G wireless technology. The OpenRAN system is based solely on the cloud, with open, standardised interfaces of the technology allowing the combination of components from any manufacturer.

Gigabit Antennas

All 1&1 radio masts are equipped with gigabit antennas and connected exclusively by optic fibre networks to regional edge data centres operating standard servers. Short distances between antennas and edge data centres ensure very short data runtimes and real-time capability throughout the network. 1&1 also says that it did not follow the usual criticised practice of using only software updates to 4G antennas to the 5G Radio standard without any increase in performance. At present, 235 sites are under construction, and the first target of 1000 radio masts should be achieved during the year.

1&1 AG, with its successful participation in the 5G frequency auction, has laid the foundation for a powerful 5G mobile network. As a result, the newcomer and fourth German network operator 1&1 is now building the most modern 5G network in Germany - completely virtualised and with the latest OpenRAN technology.