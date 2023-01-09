Motorola Brings edge 30 fusion in Pantone Colour of the Year 2023 – Viva Magenta

Motorola has just launched the Motorola edge 30 fusion has become the first smartphone in the world to come with the pantone colour of the year 2023 - Viva Magenta. Pantone is a company that is recognised globally for its expertise in colours. Pantone had announced that the colour of 2023 will be Viva Magenta. Using the colour, Motorola has launched the edge 30 fusion for customers in India. No other smartphone in the world is available in this colour right now. The smartphone supports 13 5G bands, so you definitely don't have to worry about whether Jio or Airtel's 5G would run on this device. Let's quickly take a look at the price and the specifications of the smartphone.

Motorola edge 30 fusion Viva Magenta Price

The Motorola edge 30 fusion in the Viva Magenta colour variant will be available for a limited time in India starting January 12, 2023. It will cost Rs 39,999. The sale will start on Flipkart at 3 PM, as well as Motorola.in. Reliance Jio customers can get benefits worth Rs 7699 on the purchase of this device, and there's also a discount of up to Rs 3500 on the Indusland bank card.

Motorola edge 30 fusion Specifications

The Motorola edge 30 fusion comes with a borderless 6.55-inch pOLED 144Hz refresh rate curved display. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. There's a triple-camera system at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor with support for OIS, 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a depth sensor. For selfies, there's a 32MP front sensor.

It can support 13 5G bands - n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/7. The smartphone packs a 4400mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging. It is IP52 certified for water protection. The device supports 3 carrier aggregation. There are Dolby Atmos speakers with 2 microphones in the device. It is the first smartphone in the world to come with Viva Magenta colour.