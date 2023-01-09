Connect Broadband Affordable Plans with Multiple OTT Benefits

Connect Broadband has multiple affordable plans on offer for customers. The fast-growing regional internet service provider (ISP) has ensured that customers get OTT (over-the-top) benefits with slightly lower-end plans (in terms of pricing). Most of the private ISPs only offer OTT benefits with the Rs 999 plan or more. But with Connect Broadband, you can get OTT benefits with plans that cost less than Rs 700. Today, we will be looking at the Rs 649 and Rs 699 plans of the company as both bundles OTT benefits for consumers with decent internet speed.

Connect Broadband Rs 649 Plan

Connect Broadband has a Rs 649 plan option for customers in India. With this plan, the company offers 50 Mbps of speed along with seven OTT benefits to consumers. The 7 OTT benefits are - SonyLIV Premium, ZEE5 Premium, ShemarooMe, EpicOn, Hungama Play, ALTBalaji and one more. Users get up to 3.3TB of high-speed data with this plan. Post the 3.3TB mark; the speed drops to 5 Mbps. Connect Broadband also offers a free fixed-line voice calling connection with this plan.

Connect Broadband Rs 699 Plan

The Rs 699 plan from Connect Broadband comes with 100 Mbps of speed. The plan again offers 3.3TB of data to the customers, after which the speed drops to 10 Mbps. The Rs 699 plan offers customers access to 3 OTT apps at no additional cost. These OTT apps are - Eros Now, MX Gold, and Discovery+. There's a free-fixed line connection bundled with this plan.

Connect Broadband is also known for offering ISD call benefits to customers with its broadband plans. But these plans don't bundle that benefit. The Rs 649 and Rs 699 plans have decent speed and offer users great value with the bundling of OTT benefits.

Currently, Connect Broadband is only offering services in Patiala, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, and Jalandhar. The company also has a mobile app through which it was offering a discount of Rs 500 to customers paying their bills with the app. To book a new connection, you can reach out to the customer care team of Connect Broadband.