Broadband: These ISPs Have Similar Options as the Airtel’s Rs 499 Broadband Plan

One of the leading service providers in the country Airtel has a bunch of broadband plans under its portfolio with the cheapest pack being a 40 Mbps plan. This plan from Airtel comes at a price tag of Rs 499 and offers stable, seamless connectivity. However, if you are looking for alternatives, there are a number of other internet service providers (ISPs) that actually have similarly priced plans. Let’s take a look at all the broadband packs that are similar to Airtel’s Rs 499 Plan.

Airtel’s Rs 499 Pack

Airtel with its Xstream Fiber connection offers one of the fastest broadband connections and users can get access to the ‘Basic’ pack which provides 40 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 499 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case include a subscription to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy.

Connect Broadband

Connect Broadband is a popular company which provides FTH connections in a few of the northern states of India such as Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. The company provides budget plans with ample internet speed and the most basic 40 Mbps plan from the ISP comes with a price tag of Rs 499 per month and offers fully unlimited data along with completely unlimited Local and STD calls.

Netplus Broadband

Netplus is another ISP that offers its services in seven Indian states in the North. Netplus can provide connectivity with up to 1 Gbps of internet speed. However, the company also provides a truly unlimited plan offering 40 Mbps of internet speed at a price tag of Rs 499 per month which is exclusive of taxes. Users get unlimited data and calling benefits with this plan. Data offered by Netplus is truly unlimited and no FUP data is levied.

ACT Broadband

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru provides a 40 Mbps unlimited data plan called ‘ACT Basic.’ The plan usually costs Rs 549 for a month, but the ISP is providing a unique offer for its customers, wherein the ‘ACT Basic’ plan is available for a price of Rs 470 per month for a duration of 6 months. In addition to this, the FUP data limit levied on the broadband plans is 500GB post which the internet works at speed of 512 Kbps.