Redmi Buds 4 and Redmi Buds 4 Pro Introduced With 10mm Drivers, Noise Cancellation and More

The popular smartphone manufacturer Redmi has expanded its audio products portfolio by introducing two new earbuds in China. The newly launched earbuds are called Redmi Buds 4 and Redmi Buds 4 Pro. The hearables were launched alongside the Redmi Note 11T series smartphones, RedmiBook Pro 2022 Ryzen Edition, and Xiaomi Mi Band 7 as affordable products. The newly launched TWS earbuds from Redmi will compete against the products like OnePlus Buds Z2, Realme Buds, and more in the market. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price details of the new Redmi Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro.

Redmi Buds 4 and Redmi Buds 4 Pro Specs

Both Redmi Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro have been launched with an in-ear design with the latter featuring a stem. Both TWS earphones are IP54 certified dust and waterproof. The earbuds support touch controls and users can perform a variety of actions by just tapping on either of the buds.

Redmi has equipped the Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro with 10mm dynamic drivers. The Realme Buds 4 offer 35dB noise cancellation with AI intelligent adjustment. In addition to this, the Pro model has been launched featuring HiFi sound quality and virtual stereo sound. The Pro model also comes with noise cancellation up to 43dB and is apparently resistant to wind noise.

The brand has featured dual transparency mode in both the devices and both models come with support for Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The Redmi Buds 4 Pro features 59ms low latency mode. Talking about the battery life, the vanilla Buds 4 is capable of offering 30 hours of total battery life whereas the Buds 4 Pro offers 36 hours of battery life. The earbuds can be instantly connected to devices once the storage case is opened.

Redmi Buds 4 and Redmi Buds 4 Pro Price

Redmi Buds 4 has been launched at a price tag of Yuan 199 whereas the Redmi Buds 4 Pro have been priced at Yuan 369. The audio products are already available for pre-order and will be available for sale starting May 30 in the company’s domestic market. The Buds 4 are available in White and Light Blue colour options whereas the Pro model has Polar Night and Mirror Lake White options.