Upcoming Google Stick to Boot Android TV and Offer Auto Low Latency Mode

Google launched its first TV stick, Chromecast a while back. Chromecast has been accepted by the market gracefully. In fact, many of the other smart Set-Top Boxes also include in-built Chromecast. It is just a TV stick or dongle which will connect with your TV and allow you to access video streaming apps experience. With Chromecast, you can stream through all the major OTT content platform apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Now Google Sabrina is coming soon to the market and it might be the first-ever Android TV stick from the search engine giant. Google hasn’t confirmed anything on the device, but some of the leaks suggest that the device will come with Amlogic S905X2 chipset.

Google Sabrina Android TV Dongle

Google Sabrina might be the first Android TV dongle from Google. Design of the device from the leaked images suggest that Sabrina will come with a pebble-like design in three different colours — white, black, and pink. It might be a little bigger and taller than the Chromecast. Also, the leaked picture suggests that there will be a big ‘G’ branded in the middle of the device. The Amlogic S905X2 chipset could be paired with 2GB of RAM as well.

Google Sabrina Specifications

Again, none of the specifications has been confirmed by Google yet. All of the specs mentioned ahead are based on leaks on the internet. Google Sabrina might be able to support 4K decoding and might output 4Kp60 over HDMI 2.1. There will also be Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG support. Sabrina could come with Broadcom BCM43569 Bluetooth+Wi-Fi chip. There might also be a feature called Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). Whenever you play games on the TV, the ALLM feature will automatically activate. Sabrina can possible come out with support for Google’s game streaming service called ‘Stadia’. The TV remote of the Google Sabrina might be a Bluetooth remote which could come out with support for long-press action keys. Netflix and YouTube might get dedicated buttons on the remote as well.