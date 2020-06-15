Motorola One Fusion+ to Launch in India With Snapdragon 730G SoC

Motorola is coming back to the India market with its latest Motorola One Fusion+ tomorrow with a 5,000mAh battery

By June 15th, 2020 AT 12:05 PM
    Motorola has launched its One Fusion+ in the European market already. Now the smartphone is going to be launched in India tomorrow, which is on June 16. The launch is confirmed with some of the specs, but the pricing is still not clear. Moving ahead to the device, Motorola One Fusion+ is not the only device in the One Fusion series of the smartphone manufacturing company. There is also the Motorola One Fusion. But for the Motorola One Fusion, there is no official confirmation from Motorola about when it will be launched. To know more about the Motorola One Fusion+ for India, keep reading ahead.

    Motorola One Fusion+ Specifications

    The Motorola One Fusion+ will come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display. There won’t be a notch in the front screen meaning the inclusion of pop-up selfie camera. The screen of the device will be able to support full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (the global version has the Snapdragon 730 chip) chipset and will be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. For security, there is a fingerprint scanner in the back of the smartphone’s body. The smartphone will run on Android 10 on top of Motorola’s My UX. There will be a 5000mAh battery inside the phone to keep it powered throughout the day.

    Coming to the camera of the device, there is a quad-camera setup in the rear of the Motorola One Fusion+. The primary sensor of the camera is a 64MP lens coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, one 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The pop-up selfie camera will feature a 16MP lens.

    Motorola One Fusion+: Expected Price in India

    Official pricing for the Indian market hasn’t been revealed for Motorola One Fusion+. It is expected to be revealed on June 16 on 12 PM. Rumours going around the market suggest that the smartphone might be ranged between $197 (approximately Rs 15,000) and $263 (approximately Rs 20,000).

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

