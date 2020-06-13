These Smartphones from Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi and Poco Will Receive Android 11 Beta Update Soon

    Android 11 Beta is being rolled out to various devices. Google announced the Android 11 Beta update to various Pixel devices earlier this week. As we have seen over the last couple of years, non-Google devices have started receiving Android 11 update. Android 11 will bring various new features, but some of the features which Google has especially focused on are the notifications, enhanced privacy option and new power menu. Some of the non-Pixel devices have already received the Android 11 Beta update whereas some of the smartphone companies have just announced the arrival of the update, but the exact release date is still not known.

    Android 11 Beta Update on Google Pixel Devices

    Google rolled out the Android 11 Beta update to various Google Pixel devices. Devices which have received the Android 11 Beta update are Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. For downloading the update, Google Pixel users have to visit the official website of Android 11 Beta. With the update, users will witness a variety of features and improvements in their devices. Device control has been enhanced in the Android 11 Beta update, which will allow the users to control their devices and operate things quickly and comfortably. There are two methods to install Android 11 Beta update on Pixel smartphones- OTA and manual flashing.

    Android 11 Update for Non-Pixel Devices

    Google rolled out the update for Pixel devices. Shortly, OnePlus also announced that the Android 11 Developer Preview update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones. Apart from OnePlus, Chinese smartphone manufacturers Oppo and Xiaomi have also announced that that they will roll out the Android 11 Beta update. Oppo has stated that the Android 11 Beta update will reach its flagship series- Oppo Find X2 later this month. The BBK Electronics-owned brand is all set to launch the Oppo Find X2 series in India on June 17. In a shocking news, iQoo already released the first Android 11 Beta build to the iQoo 3 smartphone (both 4G and 5G variants). Vivo also stated the Vivo Nex 3S 5G now has its first Android 11 Beta to be installed.

    However, Xiaomi has not revealed the exact period for the rollout of Android 11 update. As of devices, the Mi 10 series including Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro and Poco F2 Pro will get the update soon. Realme has also announced that it will roll out Android 11 Beta update to its latest flagship phone which is the Realme X50 Pro. Though the device has been revealed by Realme, the exact date of the update is still in the darkness.

