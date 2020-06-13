WhatsApp to Allow Simultaneous Device Logins, 4 Devices at Maximum

WhatsApp is one of the biggest chatting platforms in the world. Its mobile app, WhatsApp Messenger has over 5 billion-plus downloads on the Google Play Store alone. One of the only things that people have been expecting from the social media giant is the ability to use it in different devices at the same time. For now, if you are logged in to your WhatsApp account in one of your devices, you won’t be able to log in to another before you are logged out of your initial device. This, however, is being worked upon by the WhatsApp team and soon you might be allowed to use WhatsApp in 4 different devices at the same time.

WhatsApp to Add Ability to Log into 4 Devices at the Same Time

WABetainfo is a Twitter account which tracks all the WhatsApp Beta updates announced that WhatsApp is adding the ability for users to log in to their accounts in different devices at the same time. A screenshot for the same was shared. The screenshot shared suggested that the app might use Wi-Fi to sync the data from one device to another. There may be an opt-in option for choosing mobile data to avail the same feature for users who don’t have access to Wi-Fi connections.

At the moment, you can log in to WhatsApp Web and still be able to use your WhatsApp account in your smartphones. However, you still can’t log in to the WhatsApp web in two different desktops with the same account at the same time. There is no confirmation for WhatsApp Web getting the same feature as well.

Earlier, a report came out from WABetainfo which suggested that to use the multi-device feature from WhatsApp, users might have to scan the QR code generated for a particular profile. There is no confirmation from WhatsApp on how soon users will be able to access the new feature. Talks of the multi-device feature to come to WhatsApp has been going for long now but nothing has happened yet.