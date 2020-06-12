Motorola One Fusion+ With Snapdragon 730 SoC to Arrive in India Soon

Motorola One Fusion+ is going to launch in India soon and is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 25,000

June 12th, 2020
    Motorola is making its way back to the India market with its latest One Fusion+. The news about Indian launch was confirmed by the Twitter handle of the company. Motorola just launched the One Fusion+ a few days back in the European market. It is worthy to note that there is another model in the same series which is Motorola One Fusion. There is no confirmation from the company about when it is going to launch. Coming back to the Motorola One Fusion+, it packs Snapdragon 730 SoC and even though it is not the most powerful chipset in the market, it is optimised with the smartphone to deliver a stellar performance. Let’s take a look at what the smartphone brings to the table.

    Motorola One Fusion+ Specs

    The Motorola One Fusion+ comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display. One of the most interesting things about this phone is its storage capacity. The smartphone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. However, with the help of external storage, you can increase the storage capacity of the smartphone to 1TB. The Motorola One Fusion+ will run on stock Android 10 and has a hybrid dual SIM slot.

    Coming to the cameras of the device, you get a quad camera setup in the rear. The primary sensor of the camera is a 64MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro-lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For the selfies, there is a pop-up camera with a 16MP lens. You get a 5,000mAh battery which can last until a day with 15W fast charging support.

    Motorola One Fusion+ Price

    Motorola One Fusion+ is likely to launch in the medium-range price segment in India. In Europe, the price for its 6GB+128GB variant is set at EUR 299 (approximately Rs 25,400). If Motorola comes out with slightly aggressive pricing and reduces the price of its One Fusion+ for the Indian market, it is likely to give a tough competition to the Poco X2.

    Read more on:
