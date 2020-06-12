Oppo is back into the scene with its latest addition to the Indian market — A52. The smartphone is launched in two colour variants — Stream White and Starshine Twilight Black. Oppo has focused on keeping the smartphone as a budget phone for the Indian market and is priced at Rs 16,990. At such a small price, Oppo is offering a quad camera setup in the rear. Oppo has launched some exciting products in the past and particularly in its ‘A’ series smartphones. Just a few months back in February, the smartphone manufacturer launched the Oppo A31 and now it is back with the A52. There is a lot to uncover about the Oppo A52. Let’s have a look.

Oppo A52 Specifications

Let’s start with the display of the device, it comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. You get a 90.5% screen to body ratio. Oppo has claimed that the display of the A52 has a multi-touch, scratch-resistant, 2.5D curved glass screen, and a TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It will run on Android 10 on top of ColorOS 7.1. If you feel like 128GB internal storage is less for you, you can expand it with an external storage option. For security, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. You will get excellent battery life with the Oppo A52 as it comes with a 5,000mAh battery along with an 18W fast charger.

Oppo A52 Camera and Price

As mentioned above, the Oppo A52 comes with a quad-camera setup in the rear. The primary sensor of the camera is a 12MP lens paired with an 8MP wide-angle camera and two 2MP sensors with one being a macro lens and another being a portrait lens. The camera comes with a Touch-to-Focus and Phase Detection AF Autofocus technology. You also get a dual-LED flash with the quad-camera. For the front camera, you get a 16MP lens.

The price of Oppo A52 has been set at Rs 16,990. The company is going to launch other variants of the model with 4GB and 8GB RAM at different prices soon.