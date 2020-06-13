BSNL Drops 200 Mbps Plan, Unveils New 100 Mbps Plan with 1.4TB Data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) withdrew its Bharat Fiber 200 Mbps plan in favor of a new 100 Mbps plan with a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) of 1400GB or 1.4TB. The operator made the changes in the Chennai Circle where BSNL initially introduced the 200 Mbps plan along with the Telangana circle in January. While BSNL introduced the 200 Mbps plan on a promotional basis with an initial validity of 90 days, BSNL Chennai circle continued to deliver 200 Mbps to its users beyond its initial validity. As of press time on Friday, BSNL Tamil Nadu circle and the Puducherry circle continue to offer the 200 Mbps plan with the plan reflected on the respective circle pages.

BSNL 100 Mbps Plan with 1.4TB Data

The new 100 Mbps from BSNL dubbed as “Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS 15” enables users to browse up to 100 Mbps speed till 1400GB or 1.4TB. The Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS 15 is priced at Rs 1999 with the operator capping the speeds to 2 Mbps upon reaching the 1400GB limit. Additionally, BSNL enables users to make unlimited calls to any network across India.

The Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS 15 is priced identically as the Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55 plan that offered 200 Mbps speeds.

With the changes on Friday, BSNL Bharat Fiber speeds are now capped to a maximum of 100 Mbps across all price points in Chennai and the majority of circles. While the operator has not specified a possible reason for the change in its offerings, network feasibility could be one of the reasons for BSNL to drop the 200 Mbps plan.

Meanwhile, BSNL continues to offer its “33GB Plan” at a price point of Rs 1999 across India except the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The BSNL 33GB Plan enables users to browse up to 100 Mbps speed till 33GB per day with the operator capping the speeds to 4 Mbps upon reaching the 33GB limit.

In Karnataka, BSNL also offers a Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS311 plan along with the 33GB Plan at a similar price of Rs 1999. The Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS311 plan enables users to browse up to 150 Mbps speed till 1500GB or 1.5TB. Additionally, BSNL offers a 1000GB CS62 Fibro plan in Karnataka that enables users to browse up to 100 Mbps till 1000GB. The 1000GB CS62 Fibro plan is priced at Rs 1995 in the Karnataka circle with the operator reducing the speeds to 2 Mbps upon reaching the 1000GB limit. BSNL offers users to make unlimited calls to any network on both the Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS311 plan and the 1000GB CS62 Fibro plan.

BSNL speeds in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are limited to 10 Mbps at all price points including the top-tiered Rs 7999 plan. The Bharat Fiber BB – 225GB_CS333_AN plan priced at Rs 7999 enables users to browse up to 10 Mbps speed till 225GB with the operator capping the speeds to 512 Kbps beyond 225GB. Further, BSNL charges Rs 0.10 per MB upon reaching the 225GB limit on the Rs 7999 plan in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The operator does not have an Rs 1999 plan as in most other circles, however, BSNL offers an Bharat Fiber BB – 25GB_CS331_AN plan to its users in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The Bharat Fiber BB – 25GB_CS331_AN priced at Rs 1899 enables users to browse up to 10 Mbps speed till 25GB with the operator reducing the speed to 512 Kbps beyond 25GB. Similar to the Bharat Fiber BB – 225GB_CS333_AN plan, BSNL charges Rs 0.10 per MB beyond 25GB from users on the Bharat Fiber BB – 25GB_CS331_AN plan.

BSNL Offers 200 Mbps Plan in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Circles

The Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55 plan that BSNL continues to deliver in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry circles enables users to browse upto 200 Mbps speed till 1500GB or 1.5TB. BSNL limits the speeds to 2 Mbps upon reaching the limit of 1500GB or 1.5TB and the plan is priced at Rs 1999.

It has to be noted that the BSNL Tamil Nadu circle on Sunday expanded the 200 Mbps plan to 11 other cities as part of its Bharat Fiber expansion. The 11 cities that received Bharat Fiber connection include Salem, Namakkal, Mettur, Yercaud, Omalur, Sankagiri, Tiruchengode, Attur, Valapady, Rasipuram, and Velur.

The Bharat Fiber service was initially restricted to major cities of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Pollachi, Trichy and Vellore. However, the operator has expanded the Bharat Fiber service to Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Erode, Karaikudi, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Nagarcoil, Ooty, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli and Tutucorin.

It remains to be seen whether BSNL continues to deliver the Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55 plan in the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry circles or introduce the changes similar to the Chennai circle.