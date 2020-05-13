New Oppo A31 (2020) Model With 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage Launched at Rs 14,990

    Oppo launched the A31 back on February 27 in India. It had 4GB RAM and started selling after two days of launch. The smartphone manufacturer had to launch the 6GB variant of A31 in March. But due to the global pandemic, every plan changed and thus Oppo couldn’t launch its 6GB variant of A31 on time. But now, Oppo has launched the much-awaited A31 with 6GB RAM+128GB and it is selling for Rs 14,990. The company has started selling the smartphone already since May 9.

    Oppo A31 (2020): Specifications and Features

    Oppo A31 (2020) will be running on Android 9 with the help of ColorOS 6.1.2 on top of it. It has a dual-SIM (Nano) slot and has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display. The smartphone is going to be powered with the Mediatek Helio P35 SoC. It is going to have 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The good thing about this smartphone is that you can expand your storage up to 256GB with the help of MicroSD card. Coming to the camera of the A31, you will get a triple camera setup in the rear which has a 12MP lens as the primary camera. The other two cameras are 2MP each. You will get an 8MP lens in the front camera with a waterdrop notch. Also, the smartphone comes with a decent 4,230mAh battery so it will run for a fair amount of time. It does not support 5G connectivity and can support 4G VoLTE. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack in the body as well.

    Oppo A31 (2020): Price in India

    The newly launched Oppo A31 with 6GB+128GB is priced at Rs 14,990. The phone will be selling through Amazon and Flipkart. The other variant of Oppo A31 with 4GB+64GB is priced at Rs 12,490. It can also be purchased via both Amazon and Flipkart. Both the variants of the smartphone will be available at EMI options on Flipkart.

