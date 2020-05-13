Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 (2020) Feature Phones Unveiled

HMD Global has launched Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 (2020) feature phones in international markets. The Nokia 150 (2020) is said to be the revamped version of the Nokia 150 which was launched by the company back in 2016. Both the feature phones are packed with a removable of 1020mAh battery unites and a 2.4-inch QVGA colour display. Talking about the design, HMD Global has claimed that both the feature phones have new longer design which will create more space for buttons which will be helpful in messaging and calling. HMD Global has not announced any specific launch date of the feature phones, so the availability of the phones is still not confirmed in India. Also, HMD Global has noted that both the phones will be available in selected markets only.

Nokia 125: Specifications and Pricing

The Nokia 125 flaunts a 2.4-inch QVGA colour display with a physical keypad. The best feature of the Nokia 125 feature phone is the 19.4 hours talk time life and standby time of 23.4 days. As of physical dimensions, the Nokia 125 weighs 91.3 grams and measures 132×50.5x15mm. Under the veil, Nokia 125 is powered by Series 30+ software and have internal storage of 4MB. The phone also features a VGR camera which has flash support. Classic game Snake Xenzia is also installed in the device along with various other paid games. The Nokia 125 comes in both single SIM (Mini) and dual SIM (Mini) options and features a removable 1020mAh battery. The phone also has FM feature and includes a 3.5mm jack. Nokia 125 is priced around Rs 1,800 in international markets. Also, Nokia 125 will be available in two colour options that would be charcoal black and powder white.

Nokia 150 (2020): Specifications and Pricing

The Nokia 150 (2020) have similar features like Nokia 125. However, customers will get a little extra in Nokia 150 (2020) which is said to be the revamped version of Nokia 150 which was launched backed in 2016. Nokia 150 (2020) offers sole dual-SIM (Mini) option. The phone weighs 90.54 grams and measures 132×50.5x15mm. Nokia 150 (2020) features a special MP3 player and internal storage of 4MB which is expandable up to 32GB with a microSD card.

The Nokia 150 (2020) is also powered by Series 30+ software and has Bluetooth v3.0. Also, the device has 4MB of RAM and removable 1020mAh battery which offers talk time of up to 19.4 hours. The Nokia 150 (2020) is priced roughly around Rs 2,200, and the phone will be available in three colour variants which will be Black, Cyan and Red.