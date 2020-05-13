Vodafone Group Plc Might Invest Another Rs 285 Crore in Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Group has the potential exposure of investing a maximum amount of Rs 8,400 crore in Vodafone Idea

By May 13th, 2020 AT 12:39 PM
  • Technology News
  • Vodafone Idea
  • Vodafone India
    • 0 Comment

    Vodafone Group Plc might invest Rs 285 crore in Vodafone Idea. The investment in Vodafone Idea will be made as per the terms of the agreement made with Idea Cellular back in 2018. It is expected that Vodafone Group Plc will invest the amount by September. Since the telco giant is facing financial distress to generate cash and clear off its financial liabilities, investment by Vodafone Group Plc will aid Vodafone Idea in maintaining cash liquidity and financial position. This news is reported by ET Telecom.

    Investment by Vodafone Group Will Aid Telco to meet its Operational Expenditure

    Vodafone Idea is already facing the burden of massive AGR dues. The telco has to approximately pay Rs 58,254 crore to the government towards AGR dues. Vodafone Idea has just cleared three instalments of the AGR dues which is worth Rs 6,584 crore. Another plunge of investment by Vodafone Group Plc will help the telco to meet its operating expenses and maintain financial stability.

    Vodafone Group has Already Transferred $200 Million to Vodafone Idea

    Vodafone Group has already transferred $200 Million to Vodafone Idea in April. Since the spread of Covid-19 was increasing, Vodafone Idea was facing massive financial distress as the government imposed a lockdown period to combat the deadly virus. The payment by Vodafone Group was made under the contingent liability clause (CLC) which was signed by the telcos at the time of the merger between Vodafone and Idea and the payment was due in September 2020. The investment was made by Vodafone Group to help Vodafone Idea with financial liquidity amid the lockdown period.

    Vodafone Group Can Potentially Invest up to Rs 8,400 Crore in Vodafone Idea

    The Vodafone Group, Idea Cellular and Aditya Birla Group had already discussed the terms of the investment and reimbursement. Vodafone Group has the potential of investing a maximum amount of Rs 8,400 crore in Vodafone Idea which would help the telco in future. Since Vodafone Idea is already under tremendous financial burden due to massive AGR dues, the group has shown its concerns regarding the financial position of the telco giant. Also, the investment is made with the motive of reviving Vodafone Idea from a cash crunch situation.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    PUBG MOBILE LITE To Receive Big Updates: Map Changes and Combat Improvements

    PUBG MOBILE has become a tremendous hit amongst people all over the world. It has attracted more players than its...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Group Plc Might Invest Another Rs 285 Crore in Vodafone Idea

    Vodafone Group Plc might invest Rs 285 crore in Vodafone Idea. The investment in Vodafone Idea will be made as...

    module-4-img

    Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 (2020) Feature Phones Unveiled

    HMD Global has launched Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 (2020) feature phones in international markets. The Nokia 150 (2020) is said...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL Introduces Rationalisation on Unlimited Voice Calling and 100 SMS per Day

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Binge+ Now Available for Rs 3999 With 6 Months Free Subscription to Tata Sky Binge

    module-4-img

    Airtel Picks IBM and Red Hat to Lay Framework for 5G Ready Cloud Network

    module-4-img

    Airtel Broadband Unlimited Data Add-On: Costs Just Rs 299 per Month and Valid Across All Plans