Moto G7 Power Picks Up Stable Android 10 Update

    Moto G7 series was launched back in 2019 with Android 9 Pie out of the box. Motorola rolled out Android 10 update to Moto G7 smartphone in May 2020. Now the company is rolling out Android 10 update to Motorola G7 Power. Currently, the update is being rolled out in Brazil. However, the update will be gradually rolled out in other regions as well. It is suggested that users who are updating their Moto G7 Power must keep their battery charged or keep the device connected to a power source on while updating. The news was shared by a Reddit user from Brazil who received Android 10 update on his Moto G7 Power smartphone. Currently, the Android 10 update news is not visible on the official news page of Motorola’s Brazilian software upgrade. However, Motorola Brazil Twitter account is engaging with customers and confirming the rollout of Android 10 update.

    Android 10 Update to Be Rolled Out in a Phased Manner

    Motorola has stated that the Android 10 update to Moto G7 Power will be rolled out in a gradual manner. All the users who own the Moto G7 Power will be notified by the company when the update will be available in their devices. In case if the users want to check the updates manually, they can check in from the settings app. With the Android 10 update, Moto G7 Power users will get new system-wide dark mode, smart replies, minimalistic interface design and improved navigation as well.

    Moto G7 Power: Specifications and Price

    The Moto G7 Power features a 6.2-inch screen and sports an HD+ resolution of 720×1520 pixels. Under the veil, the device rocks an octa-crore Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC and 3GB RAM. The device also has 32GB inbuilt storage. Talking about camera specifications, the Moto G7 Power features a 12MP single sensor camera on the rear and 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens. Moto G7 Power has massive 5000mAh battery. Motorola claims that the device can deliver nearly 55 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Moto G7 Power is available in a single variant of 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and it is priced at Rs 15,999 in India.

