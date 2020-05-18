Motorola Razr Will Receive Android 10 Update in India

Motorola revamped the legendary Razr handset into a foldable Android smartphone last year. Motorola India has announced that the Motorola Razr will get an Android 10 update as an OTA software update. Android 10 update will add new functionalities to the quick view display. Not only this, but Motorola has also announced that they will update the smartphones with next major Android version which will be Android 11. The update will be rolled out after all the arrangements have been made by the company to ensure a successful rollout of Android 11.

Android 10 Update Will Offer Various New Features

Android 10 update will offer various new features. Motorola Razr users will experience new functionalities to the quick view display. Not only this, but they will also be able to interact with notification by using a smart reply. The smart reply will include reply via voice with Google Assistant or the ability to type any reply using the keyboard. Users will also get the option to control music with an updated notification card. Motorola Razr users will also be able to video call, and voice calls their friends via shortcut panel. Motorola is rolling out the Android 10 updates in all the places where the Motorola Razr has been officially launched.

Motorola Razr Specifications and Price

Motorola Razr features a 6.2-inch plastic OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9. Under the veil, the device rocks a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, 6GB RAM and 128 onboard storage. For massive and long-lasting performance, Motorola Razr is equipped with 2800mAh battery.

As of camera specs, towards the back, there is a single primary camera that has a 16MP sensor which can also be used to take selfies when the device is folded. Apart from this, there is a separate selfie camera of 5MP which is placed just above the main display. Motorola Razr is available at E-commerce platform Flipkart and offline stores. The phone is currently available in black noir colour. As of pricing Motorola Razr is priced at Rs 1,24,999. Surprisingly, the phone is priced at Rs 1,05,988 in the United States.