Motorola Razr Will Receive Android 10 Update in India

Motorola Razr is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset and features a massive 2800mAh battery for long-lasting performance

By May 18th, 2020 AT 6:12 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • News
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Motorola revamped the legendary Razr handset into a foldable Android smartphone last year. Motorola India has announced that the Motorola Razr will get an Android 10 update as an OTA software update. Android 10 update will add new functionalities to the quick view display. Not only this, but Motorola has also announced that they will update the smartphones with next major Android version which will be Android 11. The update will be rolled out after all the arrangements have been made by the company to ensure a successful rollout of Android 11.

    Android 10 Update Will Offer Various New Features

    Android 10 update will offer various new features. Motorola Razr users will experience new functionalities to the quick view display. Not only this, but they will also be able to interact with notification by using a smart reply. The smart reply will include reply via voice with Google Assistant or the ability to type any reply using the keyboard. Users will also get the option to control music with an updated notification card. Motorola Razr users will also be able to video call, and voice calls their friends via shortcut panel. Motorola is rolling out the Android 10 updates in all the places where the Motorola Razr has been officially launched.

    Motorola Razr Specifications and Price

    Motorola Razr features a 6.2-inch plastic OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9. Under the veil, the device rocks a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, 6GB RAM and 128 onboard storage. For massive and long-lasting performance, Motorola Razr is equipped with 2800mAh battery.

    As of camera specs, towards the back, there is a single primary camera that has a 16MP sensor which can also be used to take selfies when the device is folded. Apart from this, there is a separate selfie camera of 5MP which is placed just above the main display. Motorola Razr is available at E-commerce platform Flipkart and offline stores. The phone is currently available in black noir colour. As of pricing Motorola Razr is priced at Rs 1,24,999. Surprisingly, the phone is priced at Rs 1,05,988 in the United States.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Motorola Razr Will Receive Android 10 Update in India

    Motorola revamped the legendary Razr handset into a foldable Android smartphone last year. Motorola India has announced that the Motorola...

    module-4-img

    MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC Aims at Making 5G More Accessible

    MediaTek today announced its latest chip — Dimensity 820 SoC which is optimised for premium user experiences. The new chip...

    module-4-img

    MDU Residents in 15 Cities Can Try Tata Sky for No Charge

    Tata Sky, one of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators in India has introduced a new scheme targeting the residents of...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Intros Rs 2,498 Yearly Prepaid Plan With 2GB Daily Data Benefit

    module-4-img

    OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Get April 2020 Security Patch, Brings in Many Optimisations

    module-4-img

    BSNL Extends Rebates for Landline Calls Till May 31

    module-4-img

    Facebook Messenger Rooms Available Across the World, Rooms Can Host 50 People