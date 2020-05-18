MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC Aims at Making 5G More Accessible

MediaTek today announced its latest chip — Dimensity 820 SoC which is optimised for premium user experiences. The new chip is focused on delivering superfast 5G speeds and come with the lashes multimedia from MediaTek AI and imaging innovations. MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 is already in the market running inside some of the flagship devices and is offering impressive performance. The purpose of bringing in the new Dimensity 820 SoC is to make 5G more accessible to the people around the world.

MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC Performance

Inside its octa-core CPU, the MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC will be running with four high powered Arm Cortex-A76 cores at 2.6GHz. This will help the chip in delivering incredible responsiveness and high performance. The chip will improve your experience with gaming and photography. The Dimensity 820 comes with the Arm Mali G57 GPU graphics plus HyperEngine 2.0 which will change the way you interact with games. Along with that, the chip can support 120Hz refresh rate displays. The chip also supports dual SIM devices. The MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC comes integrated with the 5G carrier aggregation (CA) tech which will improve the way 5G speeds are delivered in the device.

MediaTek Dimensity 820 Package

The MediaTek Dimensity 820 includes a dedicated APU 3.0 which help the device with its powerful AI camera capabilities. So you will be able to capture some of the most stunning images and videos using the device. The chip also has HyperEngine 2.0 gaming technology which will optimise the gameplay in your device and deliver higher speeds and response times. Then there is MediaTek’s Imagiq 5.0 which is a very high-class image signal processor (ISP) and it can support up to four concurrent cameras at the same time with 80MP sensors at max. At last, it also has the facility of multi-frame 4K video HDR technology in it. This means that you can easily record videos at 4K HDR quality without facing any issues.