MDU Residents in 15 Cities Can Try Tata Sky for No Charge

Tata Sky, one of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators in India has introduced a new scheme targeting the residents of Multi Dwelling Unit (MDU) buildings across 15 cities in India. Under the scheme, Tata Sky has enabled residents of MDU to try its service for no charge for a period of one month. Tata Sky said that the residents of MDU under the trial period will be provided an High Definition (HD) Set-Top Box (STB) with one month complimentary access to Premium Sports English HD pack. Additionally, Tata Sky said that the offer would cover the cost of STB, installation fee, activation fee and payment towards the offer pack which includes Network Capacity Fee (NCF).

Tata Sky Targets MDU Residents with Try and Buy Scheme

Tata Sky said that the 15 cities part of the Try and Buy scheme includes Delhi, Noida, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Kochi, Nagpur, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara.

The company said that the user can either opt to stay with Tata Sky or discontinue the service on the completion of the trial period. However, the users who wish to stay with Tata Sky are required to recharge more than Rs 1500 between day of activation to Day 40 to continue using the services.

Tata Sky said that the user who recharges less than Rs 1500 will have their account suspended and the STB is required to be returned by the user. Further, Tata Sky said that these users can initiate the process of refund for such balance.

The company said that it will deduct Rs 1500 from the users who recharge between Rs 1500 and Rs Rs 2499 as part of the cost for availing the DTH connection.

The users who recharge more than Rs 2500 but less than Rs 6000 will have Rs 750 deducted by Tata Sky. Crucially, the company said that those users with more than Rs 6000 recharge are not required to pay additional charges as part of the cost for availing DTH service.

Tata Sky Provides Premium Sports English HD Pack

Tata Sky said that the company will be offering its Premium Sports English HD pack to users under the MDU Try and Buy scheme. The Premium Sports English HD pack provides users with 57 HD channels and 71 standard definition channels with Tata Sky typically charging Rs 501.97 per month along with additional NCF charges.

The company said that its authorized representatives will reach out to the user on Day 25 from the date of activation to determine whether an user is interested in continuing its service. The users who chose not to continue with Tata Sky are required to return the STB and other elements provided by Tata Sky at the time of installation.

Tata Sky said that the scheme is valid till July 8 and is subjected to COVID-19 restrictions. Additionally, Tata Sky highlighted that the installation process is currently happening in Green zones and that installation requests may take longer than usual.

Further, Tata Sky said that the MDU residents will be provided a single dish for the entire building and that no additional dish is required for individual subscribers.