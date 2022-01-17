Missing iPhone 13 Noise Cancellation Is Not a Hardware or iOS 15 Glitch

There were widespread complaints from Apple iPhone 13 users about the lack of a noise cancellation feature for phone calls on iPhone 13. While people attributed the issue to a possible bug, Apple finally confirmed that it was a deliberate removal of the feature. However, the reason for removing noise cancellation on Apple iPhone 13 is not known.

The issue started almost a month back when a Reddit user complaint about the issue on the platform. According to the user, the person on the other end is unable to hear the caller when there is noise in the surroundings. The issue persists for all calls made without AirPods or other devices having an in-built noise cancellation feature. People posted about the issue on Apple Forum as well, and many responded that it could be a glitch in iOS 15. The problem continued to exist even after the release of the iOS 15.2 update. Some deemed about iPhone 13 having fewer mics than iPhone 12. Apple iPhone 12 uses multiple microphones for noise cancellation. The setting is found under Accessibility -> Audio/Visual.

Apple may not fix iPhone 13 noise cancellation issue

A new report from 9to5 Mac suggests that the lack of feature is by design. A person, Steve, contacted Apple Support via Twitter and sought clarification on updates of the issue. After months of multiple discussions with Apple and a senior advisor, the user confirmed that the tech giant would not fix the problem. The noise cancellation feature was intentionally disabled for iPhone 13 devices due to ‘unspecified reasons.’

Apple started introducing noise cancellation feature from the iOS 7 update launched in 2013. The feature was highly useful since it reduced ambient noises considerably while making phone calls. Apple recently added a noise isolation feature for FaceTime callers to enhance the caller’s voice and distinguish it from other noises in the background.

Apple has not officially released any statement announcing the reason for the feature removal. The issue seems strange as noise cancellation is a much-required feature, especially for phones. Furious reactions on Reddit continue with people seeking Apple to explain. Perhaps, Apple may solve it in the upcoming Apple iPhone.