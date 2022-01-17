Xiaomi 11T Pro Pricing Revealed Just Days Before Launch

The Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi is all set to launch its upcoming ‘Hyperphone’ Xiaomi 11T Pro in India on January 19. There have been multiple reports already revolving around the upcoming smartphone from Xiaomi. The premium smartphone from Xiaomi will be competing against other smartphones in the segment such as the OnePlus 9RT which launched last week. As far as the specifications are considered, the device is expected to arrive with the same specs as it did in Europe last year. However, new information has emerged about the pricing of the device in India just days ahead of launch. Let’s have a look.

Rumoured Price for Xiaomi 11T Pro

Not much was known about the pricing of the upcoming Xiaomi 11T Pro until now but a recent report from the renowned tipster Yogesh Brar might let us in some of the intel related to the pricing of the device. According to the details provided by him, the box price for Xiaomi 11T Pro will be Rs 54,999. It is also expected that this price will be for a 12GB + 256GB storage variant. This is contrary to the earlier rumours that suggested that the device will only have an 8GB RAM storage variant. However, it is anticipated that the actual launch price will be a bit lower than speculated, somewhere along the lines of the OnePlus 9RT.

Specifications for Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T Pro which is being branded as Hyperphone for India is set to launch on January 19, and a listing on Amazon suggests that the device will come with a display featuring a 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is set to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. The listing also mentions that the upcoming smartphone will get 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge fast charging technology capable of charging the device in just 17 minutes.

The above-mentioned features are identical to the features that came with the European version of the device. If the trend is followed, Xiaomi 11T Pro can come featuring a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 108MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5MP telemacro camera. The front of the device could feature a 16MP camera for selfies. Connectivity options on the device can be expected to include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port.