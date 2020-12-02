Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC for 2021 Flagship Phones Announced

Qualcomm Technologies has officially announced the Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform that will power the flagship smartphones next year. Chinese smartphone company, Xiaomi, announced that the Mi 11 would make global debut with the newly launched Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. Qualcomm skipped the Snapdragon 875 number and directly jumped to Snapdragon 888 which is weird. The chipmaker confirmed the Snapdragon 888 5G would feature 3rd generation Snapdragon X60 5G modem, 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, 144fps gaming support and a new faster gigapixel speed Spectra ISP. Continue reading to know more about the features of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G: Features Detailed

Being Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line chipset, the Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform delivers premium experiences to the customers. The system-on-chip features 3rd generation Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem-RF system that enables global 5G support by offering mmWave and Sub-6 across all major bands worldwide. It also supports 5G carrier aggregation, global multi-SIM, standalone and non-standalone, and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS).

Besides improved support for 5G connectivity, the Snapdragon 888 5G also features 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with a completely redesigned Qualcomm Hexagon processor. Qualcomm says the new Hexagon processor takes a major leap forward in AI compared to the previous generation to deliver improved performance, power efficiency at 26 tera operations per second (TOPS).

Qualcomm also added several new features to improve the gaming experience. The Snapdragon 888 5G SoC features 3rd generation of Snapdragon Elite Gaming that is capable of achieving up to 144 frames per second (fps) in mobile games. The GPU performance is handled by Adreno 660 GPU. Qualcomm says the Adreno 660 GPU is the most significant upgrade in the Adreno GPU range.

It also features faster gigapixel speed Qualcomm Spectra ISP which allows users to capture photos and videos at 2.7 gigapixels per second or roughly 120 photos at 12MP resolution—up to 35% faster than the previous generation. The Snapdragon 888 5G is based on 5nm process similar to Apple’s A14 Bionic chip.

As noted, the Snapdragon 888 5G will make its global debut with the Xiaomi Mi 11 early next year or in December itself. Besides Xiaomi, other OEMs Asus, Black Shark, Lenovo, LG, Meizu, Motorola, Nubia, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo, Sharp, Vivo and ZTE, will also launch Snapdragon 888-powered phones next year.