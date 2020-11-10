Apple iPhone 12: Top Features, Specifications, Comparison and Pricing Details

Apple unveiled the iPhone 12 series last month. For the first time, Apple launched four smartphones in a single series- the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 is an interesting smartphone when compared to last year’s iPhone 11. It is mainly due to the features that has in common with the iPhone 12 Pro. Last year’s iPhone 11 differs a lot when compared to the iPhone 11 Pro, but there are just three differences this year between the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro. In India, the iPhone 12 starts at Rs 79,900, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,900 which is on the steeper side. Continue reading to know more about the iPhone 12 in detail.

Apple iPhone 12: Features and Benefits

The iPhone 12 is a great looking smartphone; It comes in five colour options- Black, White, (PRODUCT) RED, Green and Blue. Apple says the iPhone 12 has a Ceramic Shield front which is four times scratch-resistant than the glass we get on the iPhone 11 series. The iPhone 12 also features a glass back which means it has wireless charging support (MagSafe support present) as well. The phone also has an aluminum frame and the back panel is a glossy one that attracts a lot of fingerprints.

As for the dimensions, it measures 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm and weighs just 164 grams which makes it one the lightest smartphones around the world right now.

Moving onto the display, the iPhone 12 rocks a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display with a resolution of 2532×1170-pixels and 460 PPI. Apple continues to retain the massive notch on top of the screen and that continues to offer us the reliable Face ID secure authentication. Similar to other iPhone 12 devices, the iPhone 12 also has IP68 certifications; This means you can take the phone under the water for a maximum depth of 6 metres and up to 30 minutes.

Performance-wise, the iPhone 12 is powered by Apple’s latest A14 Bionic chipset. While Apple did not reveal the exact RAM the iPhone 12 has, various websites hint the phone has 4GB RAM module underneath. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, GPS and GLONASS. It also has a lightning port on the bottom and continues to lack the 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors include Face ID, Barometer, Three?axis gyro, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor and Ambient light sensor. It runs iOS 14 and recently picked up the major iOS 14.2 update.

Lastly, we have cameras. The Apple iPhone 12 sports dual 12MP camera system on the back with wide and ultra-wide sensors. The 12MP ultra-wide sensor on the iPhone 12 has f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree field-of-view. The 12MP primary and the wide sensor has f/1.6 aperture, 2x optical zoom out and digital zoom up to 5x. The camera app offers a host of features like Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and depth control, portrait lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High?Key Mono) and Optical Image Stabilisation. To the front, the iPhone 12 has a 12MP camera with f/2.2 aperture, portrait mode and support for 4k video recording.

The rear camera is capable of recording HDR videos with Dolby Vision up to 30fps, 4K video recording at 24fps, 30fps or 60fps, 1080p HD video recording at 30fps or 60fps and 720p HD video recording at 30fps. The phone has support for Optical Image Stabilisation for the primary sensor. It also allows users to capture 8MP still photos while recording a 4K video.

Apple iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 Pro: Comparison

Aforesaid, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro feature very minor differences. Starting with the design and dimensions, they both measure the same, but the 12 Pro features a stainless steel frame which makes it a premium proportion. The display on both the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro is the same at 6.1-inches, however, the latter gets a little bit more bright, according to Apple. Since the iPhone 12 Pro sports a stainless frame, it adds up to the overall weight; The 12 Pro weighs 187 grams as compared to the 164 grams weight of the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 Pro is also said to have 6GB of RAM as opposed to the 4GB of RAM present on the iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 Pro also comes in different colour options- Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue and Silver, with my favourite one being the Pacific Blue colour model. Both the phones also differ in terms of storage options; The iPhone 12 comes in three storage variants- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB, whereas the 12 Pro comes in 12GB, 256GB and 512GB models.

Then there’s the third camera sensor on the iPhone 12 Pro. Yes, you heard it right. The 12 Pro features a triple camera system of wide, ultra-wide and telephoto lens. Apple also promises a similar battery life with both the phones which is something we haven’t seen with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro smartphones.

Apple iPhone 12: Pricing Details in India

Apple released the iPhone 12 in three different storage models- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. The 64GB aka the base model of the iPhone 12 is available at Rs 79,990, the 128GB model costs Rs 84,900, whereas the 256GB model of the iPhone 12 is already retailing for Rs 94,900. As for the iPhone 12 Pro, it is available at Rs 1,19,900 for the 128GB model, Rs 1,29,900 for the 128GB variant and Rs 1,49,900 for the 512GB storage model. As you might be unaware of, the iPhone 12 series does not have a microSD card slot so if you store a lot of data on your smartphone, get the model with more storage.

The iPhone 12 and the 12 Pro are already available in India, whereas the other two phones- the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are currently available for pre-order.

The differences between the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro are very minimal this year which makes the former a commendable option at Rs 79,990 which is Rs 40,000 less than the price of the base model of iPhone 12 Pro. Apple is currently running a Rs 6,000 cashback offer on HDFC cards which brings down the price of latest iPhones by a decent margin.