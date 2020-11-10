Tata Sky Extends Lead at the Top With 32.09% Market Share: Trai Data

Tata Sky has again emerged as the country’s leading DTH and Pay-TV operator with a market share of 32.09%. According to the data released by Trai as part of its ‘The Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicators’ report for the April-June 2020 quarter, Tata Sky has extended its lead at the top, whereas Dish TV’ subscriber base continues to dip. With this, Tata Sky became the leading DTH operator in India for four consecutive quarters and has added around 0.75 million subscribers. It is good to see Tata Sky showing positive growth considering the entire nation was under lockdown for nearly three months. Tata Sky did not mention anything about the contribution from its services like Tata Sky Binge and Tata Sky Binge+.

Tata Sky Adds Around 0.75 Million New Users in Last 4 Quarters

In a media statement, Tata Sky stated it added around 0.75 million subscribers in the last four quarters which helped the company extend its lead at the top. In the quarter that ended on September 30, 2019, Tata Sky reported a market share of 31.61%, followed by a market share of 31.80% in the quarter that ended on December 31, 2019.

While Tata Sky saw a marginal increase in its market share, Dish TV and D2h lost the market share in a big number. At the end of June 2020, Dish TV & D2h had a market share of 28.67%, which is down by around 4% compared to the 31.23% share it reported at the end of September 30, 2019.

Market Share (%) DTH Operator QE Sep’19 QE Dec’19 QE Mar’20 QE Jun’20 Tata Sky 31.61% 31.80% 32.33% 32.09% Dish-D2H 31.23% 30.55% 29.49% 28.67% Airtel 23.39% 23.31% 23.65% 23.83% Sun Direct 13.78% 14.35% 14.53% 15.41%

While DTH sector grew during Mar-June 2020, the top 13 cable operators with more than one million subscribers each, maintained their overall subscriber base, says Tata Sky.

Commenting on the report, a Tata Sky spokesperson said, “We remain the No. 1 DTH and No.1 Pay TV platform having increased the lead over our nearest competitor. It is heartening to see the overall DTH sector maintain its resilience even in this quarter.”

Airtel Digital TV is the third largest DTH operator in India with a market share of 23.83%, followed by Sun Direct with a share of 15.41%.