BSNL Public Wi-Fi Hotspot Plans Offer Up to 30GB Data

Government-owned BSNL launched the public Wi-Fi hotspot service a few years ago. The company kept on expanding the Wi-Fi hotspots across India and the count has now reached 49,517. As of this writing, BSNL has close to 50,000 Wi-Fi hotspots across 31,836 locations. And the Wi-Fi retail hotspot vouchers from BSNL start at just Rs 9. Alongside the standard public Wi-Fi hotspots, BSNL is also allowing users to enjoy high-speed internet at some locations through the Paytm app. To recall, BSNL and Paytm announced a partnership last year as part of which the telco will allow users to connect to a BSNL public Wi-Fi through Paytm’s mobile app. BSNL’s public Wi-Fi hotspot vouchers provide up to 30GB data with 30 days validity.

BSNL Public Wi-Fi Hotspots: Plans Detailed

BSNL is offering a total of five public Wi-Fi hotspot plans across India. The BSNL Wi-Fi 9 costs Rs 9 and offers 1GB for one day. The BSNL Wi-Fi 19 plan is retailing for Rs 19 and it comes with 3GB data for three days. The BSNL Wi-Fi 39, Wi-Fi 59 and Wi-Fi 69 plans offer 7GB, 15GB and 30GB data for seven days, 15 days and 30 days, respectively.

These plans are priced on the lower side. In contrast, Airtel’s prepaid plans come with ‘Wi-Fi Data‘ benefit of up to 20GB. This data can be used by Airtel customers to connect to the company’s public Wi-Fi hotspots located across the country. While Airtel is providing free Wi-Fi Data with its prepaid plans, BSNL is charging separately.

Plan Name Price (inclusive of service tax) Data volume and validity BSNL Wi-Fi 9 Rs 9 1GB, 1-day validity BSNL Wi-Fi 19 Rs 19 3GB, 3 days validity BSNL Wi-Fi 39 Rs 39 7GB, 7 days validity BSNL Wi-Fi 59 Rs 59 15GB, 15 days validity BSNL Wi-Fi 69 Rs 69 30GB, 30 days validity

BSNL users can subscribe to these Wi-Fi Hotspot plans after connecting to a hotspot, or they can also head over to the company’s mobile app or website to recharge the plans listed above.

BSNL Public Wi-Fi Hotspots: How to Connect

The process of connecting to a BSNL public Wi-Fi hotspot is very simple. A notification will appear on your Android or iOS smartphone when in the BSNL Wi-Fi Hotspot zone. Connect to the Wi-Fi network and authenticate using the BSNL mobile number with an active Wi-Fi Hotspot pack or subscribe to a pack after connecting.

Having said that, BSNL is also allowing its user to connect to a Wi-Fi network via Paytm mobile app. Simply head over to the Wi-Fi section inside Paytm app and connect to the BSNL Public Wi-Fi Hotspot network to authenticate and enjoy high-speed internet.