Tata Sky Binge Adds SonyLIV, Now Offers OTT Content from Over 9 Platforms

According to a recent release, Tata Sky Binge has partnered up with SonyLIV, an over-the-top (OTT) content platform. This partnership will add 1,000+ hours of entertaining content from the library of SonyLIV for the Tata Sky Binge subscribers. SonyLIV will allow the subscribers to view live sports, TV shows, and other forms of entertaining content such as movies. One thing to note here is that Binge service is only available for the subscribers who have purchased the Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box (STB). More details on the story ahead.

Tata Sky Binge Will Now Offer OTT Content from SonyLIV

Tata Sky Binge will now allow users to stream content from over 9 different OTT platforms. These 9 platforms are – ‘ZEE5 Disney+ Hotstar Premium, Sun NXT, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Voot Select, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, and now SonyLIV as well.

Existing subscribers can get the Tata Sky Binge+ STB for Rs 2,500 while the new subscribers can get it for Rs 3,000. Much recently, there was a price cut in the Binge+ STB by Tata Sky which brought down the price of the STB to Rs 3,000. When purchasing a new Binge+ STB, the subscriber will get 6 months subscription of Binge service totally free.

For the unaware, Tata Sky Binge service costs Rs 299 per month. It brings subscribers access to OTT content from multiple platforms at a bundled price. There is also a free added subscription of Amazon Prime Video for three months.

Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial & Content Officer of Tata Sky said, “We have always believed in giving a wealth of choice to our subscribers in terms of new content offerings. Banking on shared synergies, we are confident that SonyLIV’s library of outstanding content will ensure that our subscribers continue to discover the most entertaining and engaging content on the Tata Sky Binge platform.”

Danish Khan, Business Head for Sony Entertainment Television expressed that the partnership with Tata Sky Binge service will add to the boost in content consumption from SonyLIV’s library resulting in higher user engagement for the OTT platform.