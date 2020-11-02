OnePlus 8T OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 Update to Improve Bluetooth Stability, Optimise Intelligent 5G and More

In less than a month since launching, OnePlus 8T has got two over-the-air (OTA) updates already. The first update was rolled out a few weeks back, and it brought several improvements to the device, making the system more stable. The first update was named ‘11.0.1.2.KBO5DA‘. Now as per a post on the community forum, OnePlus is rolling out yet another update for the OnePlus 8T named ‘11.0.2.3.KBO5DA’ for the Indian users. This update will bring several improvements to the system and improve the stability of Bluetooth connectivity of the OnePlus 8T. More details on the story ahead.

OnePlus 8T OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 Update Changelog

The OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 update focuses on the – ‘System, Bluetooth, Gallery, and Network’ of the OnePlus 8T. Power consumption has been optimised for the system, and with that heat generation has also been reduced. There was an issue where the icons were not displayed on the desktop in a small probability which has been fixed. Other known issues have been removed and optimised to improve system stability.

Bluetooth has been optimised too. This optimisation will reduce the latency of the connection, and with this, connection stability will also improve to a great extent. There was an abnormal issue with some users trying to load a picture/photo from the ‘Gallery’ app of the device, but that has been fixed as well with the OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 OTA update.

Lastly, the intelligent 5G function has been optimised resulting in a higher battery endurance capacity. OnePlus also said that the rollout would take place in a staged manner. Thus only a handful number of users will receive the update initially. A broader rollout of the update will happen in a few days.

To manually check for the update, go to Settings > System > System Updates. If there an update available, you can tap on the download button. If there is no update, don’t worry, keep checking, you will receive it soon.

The OnePlus 8T is selling in two colours – ‘Lunar Silver’ and ‘Aquamarine Green’ with 8GB+128GB for Rs 42,999 and 12GB+256GB for Rs 45,999.